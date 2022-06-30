ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Enjoy Sandy Lake Michigan Lakefront at Whitefish Dunes State Park

Situated along the Lake Michigan shoreline in beautiful Door County, Whitefish Dunes State Park offers miles of sandy beach for you and your family to stroll and play while you are visiting. This park was established to protect the fragile sand dune environment that once covered much of Door County’s shoreline....

Experience Rustic Wonder & a Dark Sky at Door County’s Newport State Park

Wisconsin’s only wilderness-designated state park, Newport State Park in northern Door County is an ideal destination for anyone looking to enjoy the quieter side of this busy vacation land. The park encompasses 2,300 acres, has over 30 miles of hiking trails, and helps preserve 11 miles of shoreline on Lake Michigan. Newport State Park is also designated as a Dark Sky Park (one of only two in the Midwest and 18 in the country), making it an ideal location for stargazing. If you’re lucky, you just might even catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis Northern Lights here at one the darkest spots in our state!
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Enjoy a Refreshing Door County Adventure at Peninsula State Park

If you and your family are looking to get away for some fun and a refreshing change of pace, then Door County is an easy option! With its nautical themes and loads of small-town charm, the Door peninsula offers a bonafide vacation feeling. While you’re in the area, we highly recommend you spend a day at Peninsula State Park (or better yet, set up camp!). One of Wisconsin’s premiere state parks, Peninsula has so much to offer: excellent hiking/biking trails, breathtaking views of Green Bay, amazing accessible options such as the Eagle Tower, and a beach experience you simply can’t beat. Plus, this is a great place to stay to enjoy all that Door County offers at a fraction of the price, away from the more touristy areas, and with some great family camping memories to boot. We’ve gathered the best of the best right here to make your trip to Peninsula State Park a great success.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
