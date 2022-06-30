Enjoy Sandy Lake Michigan Lakefront at Whitefish Dunes State Park

If you and your family are looking to get away for some fun and a refreshing change of pace, then Door County is an easy option! With its nautical themes and loads of small-town charm, the Door peninsula offers a bonafide vacation feeling. While you’re in the area, we highly recommend you spend a day at Peninsula State Park (or better yet, set up camp!). One of Wisconsin’s premiere state parks, Peninsula has so much to offer: excellent hiking/biking trails, breathtaking views of Green Bay, amazing accessible options such as the Eagle Tower, and a beach experience you simply can’t beat. Plus, this is a great place to stay to enjoy all that Door County offers at a fraction of the price, away from the more touristy areas, and with some great family camping memories to boot. We’ve gathered the best of the best right here to make your trip to Peninsula State Park a great success.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO