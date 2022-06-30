ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosier competition: Sodbusters play with Bambinos

By Mason Kern
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Sodbusters spent their off day at Crosier Park Wednesday to surprise the Bambino League, a group of special needs athletes of all types, ages and gender. Nearly the...

Smith Complex Field in Hastings a hot ticket in town on weekends

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Smith Complex Field in Hastings always seems to be jam packed, this holiday weekend was no different. Every weekend, youth softball teams from across the state gather in their cars, or in some cases, even their RV’s and set up for the weekend for some softball fun. From sun up to sun down, games are being played, occupying each field available.
Grand Island’s McIntyre more than ready for Rodeo Nationals

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island native Reagan McIntyre is prepping for the big stage in Gillette Wyoming for Rodeo Nationals this month, where she’ll be participating in goat tying. It’s all thanks to her dad for exposing her to the rodeo life. McIntyre has been hooked ever...
GI Five Points Bank baseball hold North Platte scoreless 17-0

GRAND ISLAND Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Five Points Bank baseball played host to North Platte at Ryder Park Sunday. They closed out their tournament weekend winners. GI went on to blank North Platte 17-0 the final. The Five Points Bank are back in action on the road at Lexington...
Canadian traveler captures Hastings fireworks shows from the skies

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Ever wondered what it would be like to see fireworks from above? That’s exactly what one traveler experienced this 4th of July weekend. Canadian traveler Jason Koornneef was flying to Los Angeles from Detroit Saturday night on Spirit Airlines flight N947. Koornneef, a self-professed geography nerd, said he is a curious person by nature and intentionally selected a window seat for his flight. About an hour into it, he looked out upon what he expected to be a vast darkness, but was greeted by a fireworks show from the sky — in Hastings, Nebraska.
Grand Island Family Tells Tale of Midnight Twister

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Numerous properties are severely damaged after a tornado ripped through portions of Hall and Merrick Counties early Monday morning. One house in particular, belonging to the Kowalski family on A Rd east of Grand Island, had considerable damage. One of the homeowners and mother of...
Independence Day Tornado Damage: In Photos

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Families in Hall and Merrick Counties recover from property damage on Monday after a tornado, rated EF-1 by the Weather Service in Hastings, ripped through during the early morning hours. The National Weather Service damage survey determined max wind speeds of 110 mph occurred during...
Overnight tornado damages several homes in Hall and Merrick Co.

Hall Co., Merrick Co, Neb. (KSNB) - Several homes in Hall and Merrick Counties have damage after an overnight tornado struck just southeast of Grand Island. According to Hall County Emergency Manager Jon Rosenlund, the tornado was spotted around 12:55 a.m., near W. Schimmer Drive Several homes along W. Schimmer Drive and east of South Locust St. are damaged from the tornado. Power lines are also down in the area.
Evening forecast - David Stoltz

One more cooler summer day before the extreme heat returns. United Way of the Kearney Area hosted its fourth annual Freedom Fest at the Viaero Center in Kearney Thursday night. July 1, 2022 Morning Forecast. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT. More rain chances are in the forecast,...
Tornado cuts long swath from Hall to Merrick counties

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A tornado running from just south of Grand Island into Merrick County damaged at least four homes early Monday morning. The Hall County Emergency Management office said the homes were located east of South Locust street and south of Husker Highway. A Hall County sheriff’s drone Monday found damage that started just south of Grand Island and continued northeast along the Platte River to Gunbarrel Road and into Merrick County.
Highland Park Farmers’ Market returns with more than 40 vendors

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - More than 40 vendors selling an assortment of goods have returned to Hastings Highland Park for the season-long farmers’ market. For 20 weeks, each Saturday there are vendors selling things like produce, art, jewelry, drinks and more. Ryan Hanzlick, owner of Long Dogs Distillery, sold...
Alda man wanted for stealing irrigation wire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A warrant is out for an Alda man accused stealing a ton of copper irrigation wire. Officials said that 56-year-old Charles Swisher is charged with six counts of felony theft, five counts of felony criminal mischief and six counts of trespassing. Court records indicate Swisher...
Grand Island residents pick up pieces following overnight tornado

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A tornado swept through overnight Monday in Grand Island causing damage to four homes. Susan Schimmer’s home on the corner of Schimmer Drive and Stuhr Road being one of the victims to the storm. “It was pretty shocking,” Schimmer said. “My camper’s the worst...
Hastings Firework Show From the Skies

A tornado swept through early Monday morning causing damage to four homes. Scorching temperatures for the Fourth, but at least rain chances continue to be in the forecast.
Roseland man arrested after discharging fire arm into neighboring home

ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Roseland man is behind bars after firing a gun into the side of a neighboring home. Brock Grabill, 32, was arrested late Saturday night after getting into a verbal disagreement with a neighbor during a block party. Following the disagreement, Grabill then proceeded inside of...
