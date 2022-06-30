Set up Camp at Potawatomi State Park in Door County

Situated along the Lake Michigan shoreline in beautiful Door County, Whitefish Dunes State Park offers miles of sandy beach for you and your family to stroll and play while you are visiting. This park was established to protect the fragile sand dune environment that once covered much of Door County’s shoreline. Here at the park there are plenty of hiking opportunities: trails along the sandy dunes, along the Great Lake waters, and through the forests. Be sure to bring your furry friends along to this park, too, for some great pet-friendly beach access! And, the breathtaking Cave Point County Park is actually surrounded by Whitefish Dunes (if you walk the beach from Cave Point you can even gain free access into the State Park!). Be sure not to miss this Wisconsin gem on your next trip to the Door Peninsula.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO