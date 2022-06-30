ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Set up Camp at Potawatomi State Park in Door County

 5 days ago
If you’re looking for a Door County State Park that offers a good variety of activities, family camping, accessible recreation options, and isn’t too overcrowded, then Potawatomi State Park is a perfect pick! Nestled along Sturgeon Bay at the base of the Door Peninsula, Potawatomi State Park offers 1,200 acres of...

wearegreenbay.com

Local 5’s Fireworks over Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – 4th of July celebrations are everywhere across the country, and that’s no different right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Local 5 is ready and having fun in several communities as they gear up for their celebrations. You can join us in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Neenah, and Manitowoc!
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Weather delay for Green Bay's 'Fire Over the Fox'

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Downtown Green Bay Fourth of July fun will be put on hold until rain passes through. Green Bay's Fire Over the Fox event will be delayed until at least 4 p.m. On it's Facebook page, On Broadway Inc. says after consulting with the National Weather Service...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fourth of July celebrations in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We know everyone out there wants to see some fireworks this weekend, but you may not know where they are or even what day. Don’t worry. We have you covered. Festival Foods is hosting shows all around Northeast Wisconsin. Here are just a few...
GREEN BAY, WI
Go Valley Kids

Enjoy Sandy Lake Michigan Lakefront at Whitefish Dunes State Park

Situated along the Lake Michigan shoreline in beautiful Door County, Whitefish Dunes State Park offers miles of sandy beach for you and your family to stroll and play while you are visiting. This park was established to protect the fragile sand dune environment that once covered much of Door County’s shoreline. Here at the park there are plenty of hiking opportunities: trails along the sandy dunes, along the Great Lake waters, and through the forests. Be sure to bring your furry friends along to this park, too, for some great pet-friendly beach access! And, the breathtaking Cave Point County Park is actually surrounded by Whitefish Dunes (if you walk the beach from Cave Point you can even gain free access into the State Park!). Be sure not to miss this Wisconsin gem on your next trip to the Door Peninsula.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fireworks start fire in Green Bay, cause $20,000 in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The improper disposal of fireworks was the cause of a fire on Green Bay’s west side that left six people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on July 3 around 11:30 p.m. crews were sent to a residence for a reported fire on a fence spreading toward a house. The house was located on the corner of Dousman and Platten Street.
seehafernews.com

Woman Killed In I43 Crash Near Manitowoc Saturday

Woman Killed in I43 Crash near Manitowoc Saturday dr News 07-04-22. A 47 year old Illinois woman has died in a one vehicle crash in Manitowoc County over the weekend. Sheriff Dan Hartwig said in a news release that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on I-43, near Carstens Lake Road in the Town of Newton late Saturday afternoon when a rear tire came off the unit. The 18-year female driver, also from Illinois, lost control causing the 2011 Jeep Wrangler to leave the interstate, enter the median and overturn. The 47 year old victim was thrown from the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted by EMS personnel. The driver was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of minor injuries. Names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
MANITOWOC, WI
101 WIXX

Roads Reopen After Standoff on Green Bay’s East Side

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Roads on Green Bay’s east side have reopened after about three hours, following a standoff. Police had roads in the area of the 800 block of S. Baird Street closed off while they worked to to convince a man to leave a house.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Large police presence near Washington Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Counties in Wisconsin Confirm Cases of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Look-alike splatter gun used in Bay Beach robbery

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Police Department says they have responded to an increase in calls involving gel or splatter guns that look like real weapons. Since June 5, Green Bay Police have investigated 18 incidents involving air guns that fire small gel balls, including a robbery Wednesday at Bay Beach Amusement Park.
wearegreenbay.com

Search for missing and endangered 27-year-old over

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has given an update on the missing and endangered 27-year-old from the Village of Allouez. Darice Lauren Marie White was located safely at a residence in Alabama. No further information was provided. Brown County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and...
doorcountydailynews.com

Four arrested in check cashing scheme

Three men from Georgia and another from Green Bay were arrested Thursday afternoon in Kewaunee County for trying to cash a fraudulent check. The Bank of Luxemburg-Dyckesville Branch made the initial call to Kewaunee County Dispatch just before 2:30 p.m. about a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was gone by the time law enforcement showed up, but bank employees called again when the man came back. He left again and was seen entering a sports utility vehicle parked on the road.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Fatal crash leaves one dead in Manitowoc County

Newton, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say a single vehicle crash left one woman dead yesterday, on July 2, at 4:35 p.m. Police say the victim was a 47-year-old woman. The crash happened on I-43, north of Carstens Lake Road, within the town of Newton. Officials say an 18-year-old Illinois...
NEWTON, WI
Go Valley Kids

Enjoy a Refreshing Door County Adventure at Peninsula State Park

If you and your family are looking to get away for some fun and a refreshing change of pace, then Door County is an easy option! With its nautical themes and loads of small-town charm, the Door peninsula offers a bonafide vacation feeling. While you’re in the area, we highly recommend you spend a day at Peninsula State Park (or better yet, set up camp!). One of Wisconsin’s premiere state parks, Peninsula has so much to offer: excellent hiking/biking trails, breathtaking views of Green Bay, amazing accessible options such as the Eagle Tower, and a beach experience you simply can’t beat. Plus, this is a great place to stay to enjoy all that Door County offers at a fraction of the price, away from the more touristy areas, and with some great family camping memories to boot. We’ve gathered the best of the best right here to make your trip to Peninsula State Park a great success.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
