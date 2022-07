Darla Jackson, 65, of Zanesville, formerly of Baltimore, Ohio, passed away at 2:45 p.m. Friday July 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born on October 30, 1956 in Columbus, a daughter of the late Gordon and Alma Soland. She was a longtime caretaker for her extended family. She is survived by three daughters Ann Bullock, Tania Presley, and Beth Kranyik. Several foster children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One sister Donna. Two brothers Dennis and Dean.

