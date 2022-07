Yes, they’re weird. They’re invasive. And if you go about it the wrong way, your efforts to rid your lawn of them will only multiply your woes. But the hammerhead worm — a blanket term for a complex of species known among scientists as planarians, or terrestrial flatworms — isn’t here to hurt you, although it may pose a threat to native worm species.

GREENE COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO