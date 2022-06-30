ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

First responders tend to separate vehicle incidents around Chadron

By Chadrad Radio
News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chadron Fire Department responded to a car fire on 4th street between Lake and Maple just after 10:00 am on Wednesday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Pat O’Brien says crews attacked the fire quickly...

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 1

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Eastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 519 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Minatare Campground, or near Scottsbluff, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown, Minatare, Kilpatrick Lake, Lake Minatare Campground, Moomaws Corner, Scottsbluff Airport, Angora, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice and Melbeta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
KELOLAND TV

Kyle man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About six years of distributing methamphetamine has resulted in a 10-year prison sentence for Chester Benjamin Apple aka Chester Janis, 39, the Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Apple, of Kyle, obtained methamphetamine and distributed it in South Dakota from approximately January 2015...
KYLE, SD
97.3 KKRC

Take a Trip to the ‘Fountain of Youth’ in South Dakota

You might think that the fountain of youth is a myth, but if you look close enough, it can be found right here in the Mount Rushmore State. Certain types of water have been long thought to have healing powers for the human body. And there's one spot in South Dakota where you can see for yourself just how much these mystical waters can help. As long as you're willing to take a plunge.
HOT SPRINGS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy