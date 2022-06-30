Funeral arrangements set for Mayor Terry Gardner

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 12800 block of Greenwood Forest in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries from a gunshot wound resulting in their death.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. There’s a growing memorial for a teenager who drowned in Lake Houston over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Isaac Lagunas was swimming with friends Saturday, when he didn’t come back up. Isaac’s...
ESTES PARK, Colo. — Away from the sun, under overpasses, life goes on for many of the nearly 80 people who live at a homeless encampment near downtown Houston, Texas. Most of the people are waiting for something with four walls, something a little more permanent. “We’ve been approved...
HOUSTON – A Texas murder suspect is in Houston after the U.S. Marshals Service arrested her in Costa Rica. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, at an Austin home in May. Wilson was in Austin for a race. Armstrong is expected to...
HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Southeast Houston pastor in the Sunnyside community launches a campaign called “Crime Can’t Hide in Sunnyside” with billboards and signage throughout the area. Several church and neighborhood officials joined forces with the Houston Police Department to address the rise in crime rates.
HOUSTON, Texas — An 8-year-old child is dead after a potential drive-by shooting in a Houston neighborhood, police said. As first reported by ABC 11, the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday at an intersection located near 13502 Northborough Drive. Upon arrival, officers located no witnesses or victims. About...
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) — A large brush fire erupted Friday night as a result of a fireworks display produced by Second Baptist Church, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office told KHOU in Houston. Fire officials responded to the 3-acre brush fire around 9:17 p.m. near 29900 US-290 in...
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed while sitting in an SUV in a north Houston gas station parking lot Sunday night, police said. Officers were called at about 9:04 p.m. to the Conoco Phillips gas station in the 4800 block of Airline off the North Freeway.
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department confirmed that there was a disturbance at the home of Chief Troy Finner on Saturday which led to authorities being called. Details surrounding the disturbance were limited, but in an HPD statement on social media, the department said the disagreement that occured between family members was about the Chief’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Missouri City’s patriotic tradition offers plenty of fun and excitement for the whole family. Attendees can enjoy a variety of free entertainment, carnival games, live musical performances, tasty treats from local vendors, and close out the evening with an amazing fireworks display.
No one wants to go to jail. Jail is not an ideal overnight stay to get away from it all. Jail is not the four walls that will make you feel comfortable. Jail is not the stay that will leave you refreshed and ready to take on the world again. Jail is not the stay that will leave enjoyable memories for years to come. One particular Airbnb in Pearland, Texas, however, will turn all of the above statements around.
Vehicle plows into a mattress store in southwest Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday, a car slammed into a mattress store in southwest Houston. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place in the 3200 block of Fondren Road [...]
According to Officer Mayfield with the Houston Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the drive-by shooting at 9:04 p.m. late Sunday, July 3, 2022. The shooting took place at the Conoco Phillips gas station located on the corner of Berry Rd. and Airline Dr. (4840 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77022).
Jesse Stroud Jr., 64, a native of Houston and resident of Troy, New York and Patterson, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Ochsner Baptist. He is survived by siblings, Ara Butler of Alexandria, Virginia, Micheal Calias of Houston, Brenda Williams and Tina Stroud, both of Patterson, and Shannon Stroud of Troy, New York; and a host of other relatives.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive Friday wanted for extortion in El Salvador. Juan Carlos Saravia Climaco, a 35-year-old unlawfully present Salvadoran national, was flown from Alexandria, Louisiana, to the Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International...
July 1, 2022 - The House of Refuge Apostolic Ministries Presents 'An Evening with Lady Nash' on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 3:30pm. Special guest is Dr. Alma Allen, Vineyard Place International, Houston, Texas. The theme is 'Blessed and Highly Favored' from Luke 1:28. Lady Nash will be escorted by Tyrone Davis. Dinner will be served. Everyone is welcome.
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department officers arrest three Houston residents following a theft in progress. On Thursday, at approximately 2:20 p.m., VPD officers responded to to Walmart, 9002 N. Navarro Street, in reference to a theft in progress. The caller informed officers of a suspect in a...
HOUSTON — Three suspects were arrested after leading the Houston Police Department on a 20 minute pursuit. The chase started around 2:00 a.m. Monday after police say they spotted a stolen vehicle near 9500 Country Creek St. in southwest Houston. Police say they got behind the vehicle to conduct...
