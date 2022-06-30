ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Funeral arrangements set for Mayor Terry Gardner

KSLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe driver was heading south to Houston when they hit a bump and lost control....

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

Who killed Ashod Williams?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 12800 block of Greenwood Forest in Houston, Texas. The victim sustained major injuries from a gunshot wound resulting in their death.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Homeless in Houston: How the city has reduced homelessness by 63%

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Away from the sun, under overpasses, life goes on for many of the nearly 80 people who live at a homeless encampment near downtown Houston, Texas. Most of the people are waiting for something with four walls, something a little more permanent. “We’ve been approved...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
cw39.com

Pastors in Sunnyside community join forces with HPD to address crime

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Southeast Houston pastor in the Sunnyside community launches a campaign called “Crime Can’t Hide in Sunnyside” with billboards and signage throughout the area. Several church and neighborhood officials joined forces with the Houston Police Department to address the rise in crime rates.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Fireworks spark acre-long brush fire in northwest Houston, say officials

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) — A large brush fire erupted Friday night as a result of a fireworks display produced by Second Baptist Church, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office told KHOU in Houston. Fire officials responded to the 3-acre brush fire around 9:17 p.m. near 29900 US-290 in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Crews
Click2Houston.com

Police respond to disturbance call at HPD Chief Troy Finner’s residence

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department confirmed that there was a disturbance at the home of Chief Troy Finner on Saturday which led to authorities being called. Details surrounding the disturbance were limited, but in an HPD statement on social media, the department said the disagreement that occured between family members was about the Chief’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Missouri City presents Independence Day Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Missouri City’s patriotic tradition offers plenty of fun and excitement for the whole family. Attendees can enjoy a variety of free entertainment, carnival games, live musical performances, tasty treats from local vendors, and close out the evening with an amazing fireworks display.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
LoneStar 92

Book a Night or Two in This Jail Themed Airbnb in Pearland, Texas

No one wants to go to jail. Jail is not an ideal overnight stay to get away from it all. Jail is not the four walls that will make you feel comfortable. Jail is not the stay that will leave you refreshed and ready to take on the world again. Jail is not the stay that will leave enjoyable memories for years to come. One particular Airbnb in Pearland, Texas, however, will turn all of the above statements around.
PEARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Mayor#Fish#Heading South#Politics Local
stmarynow.com

JESSE STROUD JR.

Jesse Stroud Jr., 64, a native of Houston and resident of Troy, New York and Patterson, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Ochsner Baptist. He is survived by siblings, Ara Butler of Alexandria, Virginia, Micheal Calias of Houston, Brenda Williams and Tina Stroud, both of Patterson, and Shannon Stroud of Troy, New York; and a host of other relatives.
PATTERSON, LA
Click2Houston.com

ICE Houston removes unlawfully present Salvadoran fugitive wanted for extortion

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive Friday wanted for extortion in El Salvador. Juan Carlos Saravia Climaco, a 35-year-old unlawfully present Salvadoran national, was flown from Alexandria, Louisiana, to the Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
scttx.com

House of Refuge Apostolic Ministries Presents 'An Evening with Lady Nash'

July 1, 2022 - The House of Refuge Apostolic Ministries Presents 'An Evening with Lady Nash' on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 3:30pm. Special guest is Dr. Alma Allen, Vineyard Place International, Houston, Texas. The theme is 'Blessed and Highly Favored' from Luke 1:28. Lady Nash will be escorted by Tyrone Davis. Dinner will be served. Everyone is welcome.
CENTER, TX
lawfem.com

Child Support Lawyers in Houston

Whether you are facing a child support dispute or are considering divorce, it’s important to work with a lawyer who specializes in these matters. These cases can be complicated and challenging. It is important to hire an attorney with experience in family law. Using an experienced Houston child support attorney can help you navigate this process with confidence. Listed below are some tips to help you make your case as strong as possible.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy