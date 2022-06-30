ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

New interim president announced at Sonoma State

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcPTI_0gQP7gdw00

(BCN) — Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee was announced Monday as interim president of Sonoma State University to replace Judy Sakaki, who is resigning July 31.

Lee will begin his presidency on Aug. 1. Lee previously worked nearly 30 years at Sacramento State where he served as a vice president for administration and business affairs, an interim provost, and as vice president for academic affairs before retiring in 2018.

“Throughout his decades of service to Sacramento State, Dr. Lee has a demonstrated history of collaboration and innovation leading to improved levels of student achievement,” said Jolene Koester, interim chancellor of the Cal State system. “He has served as a faculty member and led two divisions within the university, and these experiences give him unique and thorough insight into the operations of a university campus.”

Flight cancellations in Bay Area increase ahead of Fourth of July

Lee’s salary will be the same as Sakaki who received $324,052 and $60,000 for housing. Lee’s appointment is expected to be approved at the July CSU trustee meeting.

“Sonoma State offers world-class educational opportunities to the North Bay,” said Lee. “As the first member of my family to earn a college degree, I understand the profound impact it can make on the life of a student and their family. I look forward to working with SSU’s dedicated faculty, staff, administrators and student leaders to offer transformative opportunities to the students of the North Bay.”

Lee earned a bachelor’s degree in literature from Tunghai University in Taichung, Taiwan, a master’s degree in international commerce, and a Ph.D. in business administration from the University of Kentucky. Sakaki’s resignation followed faculty criticism for how she handled sexual harassment allegations by a former university administrator against her husband, Patrick McCallum.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Oakland parks awarded $100K for disaster preparedness

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — 13 community spaces are receiving their share of $100,000 from the Oakland Parks and Recreation Foundation to strengthen disaster preparedness, the organization announced Wednesday. The mini-grants, made in part by the City of Oakland and the NorCal Resilience Network, range from $1,500 to over $15,000. The grants’ purpose is to help […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay students organize free chess league

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – The Tri-Valley Chess League (TVLC)  is a student-run organization that provides free services to their community. The league run by high school students hosted a free week-long chess camp in early June with over 100 local participants. The Tri-Valley Chess League was founded by Foothill High School juniors Jessup Byun and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sonoma, CA
Education
Local
California Education
KRON4 News

New partnership to provide jobs for Richmond Promise scholars, alumni

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Nonprofit organization Richmond Promise announced a new partnership with Richmond YouthWORKS on Friday. The partnership is set to bring local job opportunities to alumni and scholars of Richmond Promise.  Richmond Promise is an initiative focused on bringing the Richmond community access to scholarships, postsecondary education, and guidance to achieve career and […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Fireworks shows across the Bay Area

(KRON) — This year’s Fourth of July celebrations are bringing fireworks shows out with bang. KRON4 compiled a list of the fireworks shows you can check out across the Bay Area. Some shows are free, while others require tickets or reservations. Please check individual links to buy tickets or make reservations.
KRON4 News

Stanford Blood Center in critical need for blood donations

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (BCN) — The Stanford Blood Center (SBC) is currently facing an immediate need for all blood types, especially type O negative, and is asking Bay Area residents to come out and donate as soon as possible to help meet the needs of local patients. “Summer is always a difficult time to […]
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

Danville July 4 parade closes streets

(BCN) – Much of Danville’s downtown will be closed to vehicles Monday for the Kiwanis July 4 Parade.Closures start at 6 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at the north end of Hartz Avenue, near San Ramon Valley High School. The city said in a statement Sunday the parade […]
DANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonoma State University#University President#State University System#College#Csu#Ssu
KRON4 News

Fireworks cause fires in Contra Costa County

(KRON) — Fireworks are tradition on Independence Day, but they caused some trouble on Monday night. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, some of those fireworks ignited fires. The fire department said it responded to 11 fires in the hour after 9:00 p.m., at least three of which were started by fireworks. […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Mass shooting raises concerns over 4th of July celebrations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Going into the 4th of July weekend, several police departments said that more officers will be on patrol on the holiday.  A mass shooting in a Chicago suburb on Monday explains why. Six people died and dozens more were injured during what was supposed to be a celebration in Highland Park, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Caltrain prepares for large crowds, adds extra service

(BCN) — In preparation for the large crowds flocking to the fireworks on Independence Day, Caltrain will offer additional service to and from San Francisco on Monday. Those wanting to attend San Francisco’s firework show can ride Caltrain to the San Francisco Station, then either walk or catch a MUNI tram to the waterfront. Caltrain […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KRON4 News

Toxic algae found in San Gregorio Creek Lagoon

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – On the Peninsula signs posted at one San Mateo County beach are warning people of toxic algae in the water. They say exposure can cause a sore throat, nausea and other health issues. Algae visible along the path to San Gregorio State Beach on friday. Posted signs warn beach goers […]
SAN GREGORIO, CA
KRON4 News

Marin County sheriff oversight recommended by grand jury

MARIN CO., Calif. (BCN) — A civil grand jury in Marin County has recommended that the county create a sheriff’s office oversight board after what it describes as a “strained” and distrustful relationship between law enforcement and residents in Marin City. The report, entitled “Sheriff Oversight: The Time is Now” was released on June 15 […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

WineaPAWlooza Raises $2.2 Million to Support Jameson Humane

The annual WineaPAWlooza charity event and wine auction held on June 24-25 in Napa Valley, raised $2.2 million to fund the work at Jameson Humane. WineaPAWlooza is Jameson’s biggest fundraiser, producing the majority of the organization’s annual operating budget. The weekend kicked off on Pritchard Hill at Montagna Estate, a premier destination for cabernet sauvignon lovers. […]
DRINKS
KRON4 News

New legislative action to address AAPI hate crimes

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Hate crimes are on the rise in California. New data out by Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office found that hate crimes rose more than 30% from 2020 to 2021. San Francisco is experiencing the worst of it. That’s why lawmakers gathered in Chinatown on Friday to announce legislation they hope […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

UCSF study shows abortion access’ impact on mothers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A newly-released study conducted by UC San Francisco researchers documented long-term adverse effects that unwanted pregnancies had on women’s lives. UCSF’s “Turnaway Study” found that more than 95 percent of women who chose to have abortions reported that it was the right decision for them, when interviewed over the next […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy