ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran-US nuclear talks in Qatar end without making progress

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ide7Z_0gQP6ZRw00

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers ended Wednesday in Qatar after failing to make significant progress amid a growing crisis over the Islamic Republic’s atomic program, diplomats said.

The Doha talks broke up after two days without any sign of a breakthrough, months after talks in Vienna among all of the deal’s parties went on “pause.” In the time since Iran shut off surveillance cameras of international inspectors and now has enough high-enriched uranium to potentially fashion into at least one nuclear bomb if it chose.

And with Iran and the U.S. blaming each other for the talks’ failure, it remains unclear when — or if — there will be another round of negotiations.

European Union mediator Enrique Mora on Twitter described as “intense” the two days of talks in Doha.

“Unfortunately, not yet the progress the EU team as coordinator had hoped for,” Mora wrote. “We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability.”

Mora’s comments came hours after the semiofficial Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to Iran’s hard-line Revolutionary Guard, described the negotiations as finished hours before they ended and having “no effect on breaking the deadlock in the talks.”

Tasnim claimed that the American position did not include “a guarantee for Iran benefiting economically from the deal,” quoting what it described as unnamed “informed sources.”

“Washington is seeking to revive the (deal) in order to limit Iran without economic achievement for our country,” the Tasnim report claimed. A key sticking point has been American sanctions targeting the Guard.

U.S. Special Representative Rob Malley spoke to the Iranians through Mora during the talks. Mora then took messages to Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.

After the Tasnim report, Foreign Minister spokesman Nasser Kanaani issued a statement describing the talks as “being held in a professional and serious atmosphere.” He later said that Iran and Mora “will be in touch regarding the continuation of the route and the next stage of the talks.”

However, it remains unclear if there will be another round of talks on the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The State Department said that Iran “raised issues wholly unrelated to the JCPOA and apparently is not ready to make a fundamental decision on whether it wants to revive the deal or bury it.”

“Indirect discussions in Doha have concluded, and while we are very grateful to the EU for its efforts, we are disappointed that Iran has, yet again, failed to respond positively to the EU’s initiative and therefore that no progress was made,” the State Department said.

Iran and world powers agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents .

Talks in Vienna about reviving the deal have been on a “pause” since March . Since the deal’s collapse, Iran has been running advanced centrifuges and rapidly growing stockpiles of enriched uranium. However, Tehran continues to suffer under intense economic sanctions while the West hopes to again curtail Iran’s nuclear program.

“The incentive for Washington and Tehran to keep the prospect of a deal alive is strong, even as the actual likelihood of achieving a compromise diminishes,” said Henry Rome, an analyst with the Eurasia Group tracking the negotiations. “For that reason, we would expect the sides to resume talks in Doha in the near future, although we are not optimistic about a breakthrough.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin tells troops to ‘absolutely rest and recover’

Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of “using the language of nuclear blackmail” before noting a solution to the grain blockade in Ukraine might not receive Russian consent.Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Defence Committee, repeated calls for the UK to secure a UN General Assembly resolution to create a “humanitarian safe haven” around the port of Odesa to ensure “vital grain exports can not only reach Europe but also Africa and prevent famine there”.The prime minister, in his reply, told the Commons the work is being led by the UN but the solution “does not depend upon Russian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
News 8 WROC

Double shooting on Monroe Ave leaves one man dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were shot overnight Sunday in Rochester on Monroe Avenue near S Goodman Street. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot in his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. He succumbed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

High cost of Russia gains in Ukraine could limit new advance

After more than four months of ferocious fighting, Russia claimed a key victory: full control over one of the two provinces in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. But Moscow’s rout of the last remaining bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province came at a steep price. The critical question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength for a new offensive to complete its seizure of the Donbas and make gains elsewhere in Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainians displaced near Kyiv fear for war-damaged homes

Valentyna Klymenko tries to return home as late as possible to avoid the darkness of her war-damaged home outside Ukraine's capital. She visits friends, goes to the well for water or looks for a place to charge her phone. The 70-year-old Klymenko then returns alone to an apartment that used...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Nuclear Material#European Union#Foreign Policy#Eu#Revolutionary Guard#American
News 8 WROC

Latest migrant caravan breaks up in Mexico after 2 days

Many migrants object to the Mexican strategy of keeping them in the south, away from the U.S. border. They say the process of normalizing their status — usually through applying for asylum — takes too long and they can’t provide for themselves while waiting weeks in Tapachula because jobs are scarce.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Home Secretary ‘to create league table of nations’ for deportation deals

Priti Patel will reportedly create a so-called “league table” of nations based on their level of co-operation in accepting criminals and failed asylum seekers from the UK. The table will be used to pressure countries to agree to individual return deals, according to the Times, with those who refuse to take back their own foreign criminals and illegal immigrants to face sanctions.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
News 8 WROC

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Pres. Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Last Fourth of July, President Joe Biden gathered hundreds of people outside the White House for an event that would have been unthinkable for many Americans the previous year. With the coronavirus in retreat, they ate hamburgers and watched fireworks over the National Mall. Although the pandemic wasn’t over yet, Biden said, “We’re closer […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy