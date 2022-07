ELMIRA N.Y. (WENY) -- The ETS Sponsorship Program officially partnered with Tioga County's Veterans' Service Agency this past April, and hasn't looked back since. Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency got together with multiple counties this April to get grant funding from The New York State Office of Mental Health. This week, they went to the Moving Wall at Eldridge Park to share the developments they have made to the program. The idea behind the ETS Sponsorship is how veterans are taught to prepare for battle but not how to come home.

