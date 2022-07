LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville City FC picked up its third straight victory by beating Birmingham Legion FC 2-1 on Saturday night inside Lynn Family Stadium. With the win, the boys in purple improved to 11-3-3 on the season. They moved back to first place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings as well because of their victory and Memphis' loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO