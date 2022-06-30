ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian teen Russell-Rowe helps Crew beat Toronto FC, 2-1

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian teen Jacen Russell-Rowe had two assists to help the Columbus Crew beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old Russell-Rowe, from Brampton, Ontario, is a former Toronto FC academy player. He signed a first-team deal with Columbus (5-5-6) on Wednesday after leading the MLS Next Pro League with 11 goals for Crew 2.

Crew sign forward Jacen Russell-Rowe from Crew 2

Russell-Rowe set up goals by Sean Zawadzki in the 18th minute and Darlington Nagbe in the 30th.

Jesus Jimenez scored for Toronto (5-9-3) in the 54th.

Columbus Crew introduce Cucho Hernandez

Reflection: One year after Matiss Kivlenieks fireworks-related death

What we know about the Highland Park Parade suspect

McLaughlin picks up IndyCar victory in front of his parents

Man, 32, killed in east Columbus shooting

Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

Officers shot during Philadelphia July 4 fireworks show

Man arrested after woman dies from stab wounds in Marion

Picnic with the Pops celebrates July 4th

Warm holiday weekend, less humid

Woman swings machete at ex-boyfriend's head, police say

