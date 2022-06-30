ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry is hosting the 2022 ESPYS

By Lucy Fasano
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Four-time NBA Champion and reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry will host the 2022 ESPYS on July 20.

Curry will be joined by celebrities from sports and entertainment to commemorate sports achievements, honor leading athletes and performances and recall unforgettable moments, ESPN said in a release.

"I've had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I'd have the privilege of hosting this special event. As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year," Curry said in a statement.

Curry has made his mark in the Bay Area on and off the court. In his 13-year career with the Golden State Warriors , he has won four NBA championships and was the first person to be named Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote in NBA history. This past season, he surpassed former record-holder Ray Allen for most 3-pointers in NBA history and appeared in his eighth All-Star game.

Off the court, he is an investor in tech companies and a philanthropist. He launched the Curry Brand in 2020, which helps underrepresented youth get access to sports across the country. He and his wife Ayesha Curry started a foundation called "Eat. Learn. Play." in 2019 with the mission of ending childhood hunger, ensuring everyone has access to education and encouraging an active lifestyle.

The ESPYS will air live on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

