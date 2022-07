FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Two children were taken by helicopter to a hospital early Sunday morning after firefighters brought them out of a burning apartment in Fort Worth. At about 6:00 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department said crews were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Meadowbrook Gardens Drive on a fire call. The caller did not have many details, but did say that two children were still inside an upstairs unit in the complex.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO