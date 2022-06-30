Short family murders | Special task force leads to a few new leads

At least six people were killed and 36 injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois on Monday after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire, sending hundreds fleeing in terror.Hours later, police announced that they arrested a 22-year-old man named Robert E Crimo, as a person of interest.“It sounded like fireworks going off,” shared a witness, Richard Kaufmann. “It was pandemonium. People were covered in blood tripping over each other.”While “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital, according to authorities.One of those killed was a...
An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
Comments / 0