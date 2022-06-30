Short family murders | Special task force leads to a few new leads

At least six people were killed and 36 injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois on Monday after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire, sending hundreds fleeing in terror.Hours later, police announced that they arrested a 22-year-old man named Robert E Crimo, as a person of interest.“It sounded like fireworks going off,” shared a witness, Richard Kaufmann. “It was pandemonium. People were covered in blood tripping over each other.”While “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital, according to authorities.One of those killed was a...

