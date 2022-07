MANSFIELD – The 4th of July Committee is planning another outdoor movie night on Friday evening, July 8th in Smythe Park. This is the first of many events planned to support the 4th of July in 2023! The movie shown on the 8th will be the blockbuster E.T.. The movie will start at dusk, near 9:00 when it is dark enough for projection.

MANSFIELD, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO