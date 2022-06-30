Whitecaps trounce TinCaps behind Cabrera's big night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Senior hoop star Jyah Lovett, out of Snider high school, has committed to Bella Vista College Prep. This last season the 5'7 guard helped carry the Panthers to their 14th sectional title after finishing second in the Summit conference. Lovett averaged a team-high 18 points...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association dropped this year's all-state baseball lineups. Representing in 4A is catcher Sam Gladd out of Columbia City high school. In 2A there were three representatives, Alec Hershberger (Fairfield) and Owen Willard (Eastside). Willard is a repeat all-state performer.
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 13-4, to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on Sunday evening at LMCU Ballpark. Fort Wayne center fielder Max Ferguson recorded his first home run, and second multi-hit game, for the TinCaps in the defeat. Ferguson started strong...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A season-high, sell-out crowd of 8,350 packed Parkview Field on the Fourth of July, but the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) spoiled the party for the Fort Wayne TinCaps with a 6-0 win. Lake County (5-5, 40-36) scored all six of its runs with...
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WFFT) — With the formula of strong pitching, defense, and timely hitting, the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 4-2, on Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark. On a beautiful evening with the first pitch temperature at 82 degrees, a crowd of...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After a rough year last year, only winning one game, Fort Wayne FC is finally racking up some more wins this summer, and now on the brinks of taking second place in their league. The Fort Wayne Football Club is still on the heals of...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Saturday night, Fort Wayne FC knocked in a late goal to finish 2-2 in their match with the South Bend Lions. This is the third tie in a row for the Fort Wayne Football Club. The team is coming off a 1-1 tie with Kings...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After years of competing in some of the top tournaments around the country, bear-bow shooters Thomas "Bear" Geise and Ryan Davis have qualified to represent the U.S.A. in this year's international world championships. The 38-year-old Davis has been shooting for three years, but for the...
This is the neighborhood’s 20th year of celebrating the Fourth of July. Fort Wayne's Woodhurst neighborhood helps kick off Fourth of July celebrations. This is the neighborhood’s 20th year of celebrating the Fourth of July.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Once the sun goes down in Fort Wayne, the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show can begin. Pyrotechnic crews are setting off more than 15,000 burst Monday from the top of the Indiana Michigan Power building. They say they started planning months in...
New Haven kicked off the Fourth of July weekend with fun and entertainment. The city held its third annual Independence Day Summer Fest at Schnelker Park. New Haven celebrates the Fourth of July with its 3rd annual Summer Fest. The city of New Haven celebrated the Fourth of July with...
A local bookstore in Fort Wayne is turning the page to a new chapter. The Hyde Brothers Booksellers celebrated 30 years this weekend with live music, discounts, and a day of family fun. Hyde Brothers bookstore celebrates 30 years of service. The Hyde Brothers Booksellers celebrated three decades over the...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and museum is using this Fourth of July holiday to celebrate its expansion and the man who helped make it happen. Site leaders unveiled the sign on the newly-named W. Paul Wolf War History Museum. The 6,000 square foot building...
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- The city of Garrett is celebrating its annual heritage day this weekend and some families say it is the best way to save money on Fourth of July celebrations. Organizers hosted out food vendors, live music and a parade for families to enjoy. Garrett resident Brian...
The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a teenage girl whom the family says went missing Friday. FWPD says 15-year-old Brooklyn Gaines, 5'9" and about 150 pounds, was last seen near Pontiac Street and Gay Street in Fort Wayne wearing grey sweatpants and a black Kurt Cobain shirt. Police...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting Monday evening. Police responded to the 4700 block of South Calhoun Street around 8:45 p.m. for a call about two men with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took one man to the...
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) – Two New Haven Police officers fired shots at a vehicle as its driver led officers on a chase through the city Saturday night, according to the police chief. Chief Jeff McCracken released a statement saying the officers went to the intersection of Maplecrest Road...
Comments / 0