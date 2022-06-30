ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Whitecaps trounce TinCaps behind Cabrera's big night

wfft.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Cabrera racked up four hits and six runs batted in as the...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Snider's Jyah Lovett commits to Bella Vista College Prep

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Senior hoop star Jyah Lovett, out of Snider high school, has committed to Bella Vista College Prep. This last season the 5'7 guard helped carry the Panthers to their 14th sectional title after finishing second in the Summit conference. Lovett averaged a team-high 18 points...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Five area boys selected for all-state teams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association dropped this year's all-state baseball lineups. Representing in 4A is catcher Sam Gladd out of Columbia City high school. In 2A there were three representatives, Alec Hershberger (Fairfield) and Owen Willard (Eastside). Willard is a repeat all-state performer.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Ferguson punches first homerun in loss to Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 13-4, to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on Sunday evening at LMCU Ballpark. Fort Wayne center fielder Max Ferguson recorded his first home run, and second multi-hit game, for the TinCaps in the defeat. Ferguson started strong...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

'Caps fall 6-0 in fourth of July battle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A season-high, sell-out crowd of 8,350 packed Parkview Field on the Fourth of July, but the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) spoiled the party for the Fort Wayne TinCaps with a 6-0 win. Lake County (5-5, 40-36) scored all six of its runs with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
wfft.com

Robert Gasser goes 6 scoreless in TinCaps' win at West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WFFT) — With the formula of strong pitching, defense, and timely hitting, the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 4-2, on Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark. On a beautiful evening with the first pitch temperature at 82 degrees, a crowd of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne FC pushes for better standing in USL2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After a rough year last year, only winning one game, Fort Wayne FC is finally racking up some more wins this summer, and now on the brinks of taking second place in their league. The Fort Wayne Football Club is still on the heals of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne finishes 2-2 with South Bend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Saturday night, Fort Wayne FC knocked in a late goal to finish 2-2 in their match with the South Bend Lions. This is the third tie in a row for the Fort Wayne Football Club. The team is coming off a 1-1 tie with Kings...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Geise and Davis to represent U.S.A. in international world championships

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After years of competing in some of the top tournaments around the country, bear-bow shooters Thomas "Bear" Geise and Ryan Davis have qualified to represent the U.S.A. in this year's international world championships. The 38-year-old Davis has been shooting for three years, but for the...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Cabrera
wfft.com

Fort Wayne sends up 15,000 bursts in 2022 firework show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Once the sun goes down in Fort Wayne, the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show can begin. Pyrotechnic crews are setting off more than 15,000 burst Monday from the top of the Indiana Michigan Power building. They say they started planning months in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Hyde Brothers bookstore celebrates 30 years of service

A local bookstore in Fort Wayne is turning the page to a new chapter. The Hyde Brothers Booksellers celebrated 30 years this weekend with live music, discounts, and a day of family fun. Hyde Brothers bookstore celebrates 30 years of service. The Hyde Brothers Booksellers celebrated three decades over the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Night#West Michigan Whitecaps#Fort Wayne Tincaps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy