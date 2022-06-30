ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Edgewood Academy’s Brown named AAU All-American as team claims national championship

By Dalton Middleton Sports Editor
Wetumpka Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdgewood Academy’s Lindsey Brown had quite the weekend playing volleyball. Brown, who plays for the Capital City Juniors AAU team that is based out of Montgomery, traveled to Florida for a massive tournament. The 17U team that she plays on went 13-0 across four days and claimed the National...

www.thewetumpkaherald.com

HBCU Gameday

Alabama State remembers sophomore linebacker Awysum Harris

Montgomery, Ala. – Alabama State University Athletics is saddened to announce the passing of Sophomore Linebacker Awysum Harris, from Decatur, Alabama. “The Athletic Department mourns the loss of one of its talented student- athletes, and our deepest sympathy is extended to his family,” said Athletic Director, Dr. Jason Cable.
DECATUR, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka sends four youth baseball teams to USSSA World Series

Four Wetumpka youth baseball teams are headed to the USSSA World Series next week. The Wetumpka 8U Black, 8U Gold, 10U Black, and 10U Gold teams will make the trip to Gulfport, Mississippi, on July 13-17 to compete for the World Series in their respective age groups. Three of the...
WETUMPKA, AL
AL.com

Alabama native tapped as stage designer for World Games 2022

This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. Lyndell T. McDonald is ready for the World stage. McDonald, a Montgomery, Ala. native and assistant professor and technical supervisor at the University of Alabama, is the person responsible for creating and facilitating staging and production props for the opening and closing ceremonies for the World Games 2022, which take place in the Birmingham metro area from July 7-17.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Sports
Wetumpka Herald

22-03233al

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Angela Freeman Smith A Married Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans, LLC., its successors and assigns dated April 2, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on April 16, 2021, in Book 2021, Page 33006 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2022, Page 1110 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of August, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 3 Block C, according to the Replat of Lots 2,3, and 4 Block C, Crossgates Plat 3, as said replat appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 9 at Page 64. Said property is commonly known as 104 Scenic Dr, Elmore, AL 36025. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-03233AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: June 29, July 6 and 13, 2022 22-03233al.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
munaluchi

Modern Engagement Session in Montgomery, Alabama

College sweethearts celebrate their love in a modern engagement session in Alabama. Joyce & Corbett’s love story began while attending Alabama State University. Both studying Rehabilitation Services, they were first introduced in a formal classroom setting. However, they soon discovered they had a lot more in common than just their studies. Their passion for helping others, traveling, and trying new food spots together led them to love – and now forever!
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville’s Cardboard Boat Race is Back for Independence Day

As part of Prattville’s Independence Day festivities, the city held their cardboard boat race at Pratt Pool. The 17 racers built their boats with cardboard boxes and duct tape then competed against the other racers in the pool for the fastest times. Some boats fell apart once they got in the water, but others held on until reaching the finish line. This is the first time some people have done the race since it was last held in 2019.
PRATTVILLE, AL
Alt 101.7

Are You Ready For Some Much Needed Good News?

Gas costs $85 a gallon. I'm only slightly exaggerating. Bibb County, Alabama lost a GREAT police officer (and an even BETTER man) in Deputy Brad Johnson. Every other day in West Alabama lately, it's "2 people killed"/"another shooting at an apartment complex" and on and on. I am ready for...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
#Edgewood College#Aau#Edgewood Academy#The Capital City Juniors#All American
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville to Honor 100-Year-Old Veteran as Grand Marshal at 4th of July Festivities; See All Events

The City of Prattville has announced that this year’s 4th of July Parade theme is “Hometown Heroes.” In appreciation for his service, Colonel Harold Howell will serve as Grand Marshal at the Independence Day Parade, on Monday, July 4th. Colonel Howell was a Torpedoman 3rd Class on the USS Wilson and USS Gregory in the Navy during WWII.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamaliving.coop

Take a wild ride at the Alabama Safari Park

Visitors to the Alabama Safari Park this summer can expect many of the animal residents to personally greet their human guests. In fact, you’ll have many eating out of the palm of your hand – literally. Home to more than 800 animals, visitors to the 350-acre wildlife park...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

More scattered storms, then the heat cranks up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pattern isn’t changing a whole lot as the first full week of July gets underway. Scattered afternoon and early evening showers and storms are in the forecast both today and tomorrow. So for any Fourth of July activities today, be sure to incorporate scattered...
ENVIRONMENT
sylacauganews.com

22-year-old killed in Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department has reported a Friday night shooting at 306 S. Main Ave. in which a 22-year-old was killed in the city’s first homicide of the year. Nartavius Cortex Fluker-Smith was allegedly shot numerous times by two juveniles while sitting in a 2011...
SYLACAUGA, AL
alabamanews.net

Autaugaville Sunflower Fields Now Open to the Public

The sunflower fields in Autaugaville opened their gates for the public and the flowers are in full bloom. The fields are open everyday from sunrise to sunset for the 10 days the sunflowers are in bloom. The Autaugaville sunflower fields have only been around since 2016 but have already become...
AUTAUGAVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Fourth of July Festivities Feature Fireworks in Dallas Co.

Folks in Dallas County are getting ready for a fun and festive Fourth of July celebration. And they say it’s impossible to have that celebration — without fireworks. Fireworks and the Fourth of July — are inseparable. “It’s not a 4th of July without fireworks. This is...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Well-known restaurant in Montgomery County closes its doors

GRADY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Montgomery County restaurant is closing its doors after 37 years of service. Red’s Little School House in Grady opened in 1985 after founder Red Deese bought an old schoolhouse. Debbie Deese, Red’s daughter and proprietor of the restaurant, said Sunday was a bittersweet...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 dead after 2 separate Sunday Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened Sunday. According to police, officers and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of North Ripley Street before noon regarding a medical call. There, they found the victim, later identified as 67-year-old Rufus McCants, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL

