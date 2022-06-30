ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolton, IL

Residents vote to recall Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, but legal action is keeping her in office now

By Jermont Terry
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcIqH_0gQP3cFs00

Dolton votes to recall Mayor Tiffany Henyard, but she's staying put for now 02:01

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The people of south suburban Dolton voted to kick the mayor out of office – but she is not going anywhere for now.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, Mayor Tiffany Henyard was sworn in as Dolton's mayor just over a year ago. On Tuesday, voters recalled her.

"We listened to the community. They community has asked us, 'What can we do?'" said Dolton Village Trustee Jason House. "They were uncomfortable with the lack of transparency. They were uncomfortable with the spending."

House believes the referendum to recall the mayor was necessary and fair.

"We are a democracy," House said. "The people have spoken, and we really are going to do everything we can to make sure that their voice is heard."

But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. In turn, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.

But the ruling also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.

"What you have here is absolutely a legal rollercoaster," said CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller.

Miller said despite recall prevailing, it is unclear where the votes stand at this moment.

"They're asking for time to review it," Miller said. "They could say after they review it in September – 'Hey, these votes count - the mayor's out of office,' or in the alternative, they could say 'Hey listen, this wasn't a valid election - this mayor is staying right where she's at.'"

Yet Mayor Henyard said in a statement: "I remain confident the Appellate Court will affirm the recall initiative is unconstitutional, but sadly because the vote was allowed to happen, our community is more divided than ever. As we await a final decision from the Appellate Court, I will continue to do the work I am doing now to serve the people of Dolton."

House added, "I think our community is really, really suffering."

A Mayor's office spokesman said many of Henyard's supporters were confused, and opted not to cast a vote on the recall.

But we are told only 100 people left that section blank on the ballot, while more than 450 votes separated the recall decision.

The appeals could go all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Comments / 7

Freeman
4d ago

Illinois is a good place to retire if you're a politician. The more state offices you work in. You can collect from all of them at retirement. 200,000 a year sounds good to me at retirement.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Chicago Public Schools to pay back $87 million in overpayments

(The Center Square) – Chicago Public Schools were given $87 million from the Illinois State Board of Education in error and now they owe that money back. The coding error in the system was made by a third party and resulted in overstated payments to Chicago Public Schools of $6.7 million in 2019, $17.9 million in 2020 and 2021, and $44.9 million in 2022 for a cumulative total of $87.5 million, according to an Illinois Auditor General report.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

"Return Citizens Independence Day" rally demands rights for former inmates

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Fourth of July holiday weekend is a time when many celebrate freedom, but on Sunday some politicians and activists were pushing for more freedom for people who have gone to jail or prison."We know that people with criminal records tend to live a life as the second-class citizens, and we need to make sure that when people serve their time that they are able to reintegrate in society with their full rights," said Illinois State Rep. La Shawn Ford, speaking at a rally outside of Cook County Jail.Ford went on to say that our prison system has failed the community, and that we're wasting tax payer dollars if people leave jail worse than when they went in. A report from the Illinois Sentencing Policy Advisory Council found that 17% of those imprisoned re-offend within a year of release. That number jumps to 43% after three years.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dolton, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Dolton, IL
WBBM News Radio

Illinois state Rep. LaShawn Ford calls for better support of those with criminal history

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Ahead of the Fourth of July, Illinois state Rep. LaShawn Ford celebrated what he hopes will be independence day for more people with criminal histories. Ford participated in a rally Sunday outside of Cook County Jail, where he joined advocates and previously incarcerated individuals to talk about how recidivism — the tendency of a criminal to reoffend — can be reduced.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

After meddling in Republican primary, Pritzker lands foil in Bailey

SPRINGFIELD — As he conceded the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin left no doubt as to who he thought the real winner was — and it wasn't a Republican. ”Tonight, J.B. Pritzker won the Republican primary for governor here in Illinois," Irvin told supporters...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect in custody after 6 killed, dozens wounded in mass shooting at Highland Park July 4th parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The suspected shooter is in custody after six people were killed dozens of others were wounded when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park on Monday.Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III was arrested around 6:30 p.m., more than eight hours after the shooting, following a chase in the north suburbs.Jogmen said police in North Chicago spotted Crimo's vehicle near Buckley Road and U.S. Route 41, and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Crimo fled the scene. North...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Illinois Supreme Court#Lower Court#The Recall#Politics Local#Cbs 2#Cbs 2 Legal
Jalopnik

The Fire Pole Was Invented by Chicago’s First Black Firefighters

You know what’s a cool loosely car-related job? Being a firefighter. It’s easily the best first-responder job, thanks in part to the rad as heck fire trucks you get to ride around in. It’s also pretty great because a large part of your job involves sliding down a pole.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park 4th of July event takes place after hiatus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the return of a South Side celebration for the first time in three years.It's the 4th on 53rd Parade all morning. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from Hyde Park where float hit the streets late Monday morning.  The event dates back to 1992. That was the year Hyde Park saw its very first 4th on 53rd. The grand marshal of the parade is Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.Joining Preckwinkle is Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Dave White with the 4th on 53rd planning committee said it is more than just a parade."We are so happy to have our community out. We like to say community is the big part of unity, and I think that's a great theme for a Fourth of July festival," White said.The parade will go around Hyde Park for about another mile then end up at Nichols Park. That's where people will enjoy a petting zoo, bouncy houses and live music.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man painted swastikas on businesses to let Black Lives Matter supporters know ‘the neighborhood was protected’: prosecutors

A man from the Northwest Side has been charged with hate crime after allegedly spray-painting swastikas and racist prison gang symbols on two Portage Park businesses this week. Brodie Blakeslee, 57, told police he defaced the stores “to let Black Lives Matter supporters know the neighborhood was protected,” an assistant state’s attorney said during a bail hearing on Sunday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Darren Bailey says he no longer supports a complete abortion ban

IL State Senator and Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey joins Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what he’ll do to get Illinois back on track if he’s elected in November. Bailey also discusses his views on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, what it means for […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fireworks thrown at police in the Loop; second attack against CPD vehicles

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fireworks were thrown at Chicago police vehicles in the Loop early Monday morning. The attack happened on Columbus and Wacker.Our crew at the scene saw cars across all lanes downtown and a heavy police presence as fireworks exploded in the street. It's unclear what led to the fireworks being set off, or if any arrests were made. This is the second incident targeting police vehicles in the city. On Sunday, a rowdy crowd attacked squad cars in Portage Park at the Six Corners intersection. Video showed the crowd kicking and jumping on top of squad cars. One officer suffered minor injuries. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Historic Carolyn Mosby Senior Living Community Renovated

Gorman & Company held a groundbreaking event at their first Gary, Indiana project, renovating the historic Carolyn Mosby Senior Living Community during a press conference well attended by community leaders on June 28, 2022, at the building site, 650 Jackson St. The Carolyn Mosby Senior Community is an existing eight-story,...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
90K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy