Johnson City, TN

Former Buccaneer Hodges will play professionally for the Vipas Vikings

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

Johnson City, TN — Headed overseas to play professional basketball is former ETSU Buccaneer Bo Hodges who signed with the Vipas Vikings in Finland.

Hodges opted not to return to the Bucs his senior season and instead sign with Butler Bulldogs, the Nashville native played 2 seasons with Butler after earning First-team All-Southern Conference honors.

He led ETSU to a school record of 30 wins (30-4) and SoCon regular season and tournament championships prior to the NCAA Tournament being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic as ETSU was on a 12-game winning streak. Hodges became the 42nd player in program history to reach the 1,000-point club

IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHL

