Gaffney, SC

Carolina Blends and Brews: Peach City Brewery

wspa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Limestone Street in Gaffney, there is...

www.wspa.com

FOX Carolina

Easley wraps up annual 4th of July celebration with bang

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Easley has been celebrating Independence Day for three days straight. They kicked off The Historic Easley 4th of July event Friday. It wraps Monday. There has been a full, holiday weekend of performances, air dogs shows, food, fun for the kids and...
EASLEY, SC
live5news.com

Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man visiting the coast of North Carolina during the Fourth of July holiday weekend drowned Sunday in Oak Island. According to town officials, 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC was pulled to the shore. Bystanders on the beach started CPR until emergency responders arrived.
OAK ISLAND, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Walker, Wallace & Emerson Realty welcome Jeremey Spurlin to the team

Walker, Wallace & Emerson Realty is pleased to welcome Jeremy Spurlin to its real estate team. Jeremy was born and raised in Polk County. He is a true local and loves the area. His family has worked and lived here for generations so you could say “he knows it like the back of his hand.” He and Tiffany raise their 4-year-old daughter here and according to Jeremy “plain and simple, we love it here. There is no other place I’d rather call home than right here. This is paradise.”
POLK COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Greer, SC

Greer is a city that lies in South Carolina's Greenville County and Spartanburg County, with the larger portion in Greenville. Situated in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of the thriving upstate region, Greer is one of the fastest-growing cities in South Carolina. Greer has experienced remarkable economic growth...
GREER, SC
greenvillejournal.com

The CoffeeLady31, Rambling Rosa Farm named among the S.C. Department of Agriculture’s ACRE funding recipients

The CoffeeLady31, a mobile coffee truck, apothecary and herb farm based in Spartanburg County, and Rambling Rosa Farm of Pickens County were chosen to receive of a share of $150,000 from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship. The funds, which are divided between...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Must-Try Greer SC Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greer SC

Greer is in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The City of Greer is at the border of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties. The Blakely farmhouse was the first known house in Greer. Later, land lots were sold off. That’s when W.T. Shumate realized there was potential for a town around the train station.
GREER, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead after train hits pickup truck in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Friday morning when a train hit a pickup truck in Pacolet. The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. on West Main Street at Vulcan Road. Authorities said 85-year-old Roland Gene Phillips of Pacolet, who was in the truck, was killed in...
PACOLET, SC
carolinatails.org

WORLD’S OLDEST DOG LIVES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The world’s oldest dog lives right here in South Carolina. Pebbles, a four-pound Toy Fox Terrier was born March 28, 2000, and was named the oldest dog in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in May. Pebbles lives in Taylors, SC with her parents Bobby and Julie Gregory. Pebbles’ family originally hoped to adopt a large breed dog when they first set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup. What Pebbles lacked in stature, she made up for with her larger-than-life personality. As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by. According to Bobby and Julie, Pebbles can be a bit cranky when waking up, but at her age, why not?!
TAYLORS, SC
power98fm.com

Multiple Mini Horses, Donkey Poisoned At North Carolina Petting Zoo

Talk about a nightmare. One petting zoo in North Carolina is dealing with a cruel act of animal poisoning. Sprinkle’s Mobile Petting Zoo reports that three mini horses and a donkey have been poisoned at their location. What Happened?. According to ABC 13 News, the three mini horses are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash early Sunday morning in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:56 a.m. on West Parker Road near Castell Drive. A Ford pickup truck was traveling east when it collided with a Honda traveling west on West Parker Road according […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Easley, SC USA

I found my quilted heart in a shrub as I was going into the restaurant Petes. It was really a blessing and at a perfect time. MY daughter is going through an ugly divorce and as I watch my grandchildren being used as a weapon against my daughter and myself I was really ready to forget I was a Christian and get ugly and start showing daddy dear how bad a mad grammy/mother can be.
EASLEY, SC

