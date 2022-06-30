Carolina Blends and Brews: Peach City Brewery

The world’s oldest dog lives right here in South Carolina. Pebbles, a four-pound Toy Fox Terrier was born March 28, 2000, and was named the oldest dog in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in May. Pebbles lives in Taylors, SC with her parents Bobby and Julie Gregory. Pebbles’ family originally hoped to adopt a large breed dog when they first set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup. What Pebbles lacked in stature, she made up for with her larger-than-life personality. As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by. According to Bobby and Julie, Pebbles can be a bit cranky when waking up, but at her age, why not?!

