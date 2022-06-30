Goats help Riverside Park Conservancy clean hillside

NEW YORK -- From backyard barbecues to the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show, families across the Tri-State Area are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day. No celebration would be complete without the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, which organizers say dates back to 1916. As the competition returns to its rightful home for the first time in three years, 25,000 fans are expected at Surf and Stillwell. "I really feed off the screaming and the yelling and the cheers. It's a great feeling," first ranked female eater Miki Sudo told CBS2. Joey Chestnut, the undisputed 14-time holder of the...
NEW YORK -- Get ready to move your car twice a week again. New York City is reinstating pre-pandemic alternate side parking schedules starting July 5. That means drivers who park in the five boroughs will have to move for street sweepers twice a week in most places.Street cleaning was scaled back to once a week during the pandemic.
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A crowd gathered Monday for the 112th annual Fourth of July parade in Ridgewood, New Jersey. People typically place their chairs days in advance to get a good spot. As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported, there were marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and people of all generations watching together. Mishkin spoke with one 8-year-old girl at the parade with her parents and grandparents. Her mother is from Ridgewood and said she used to go to the parade when she was her daughter's age. They were happy to continue the tradition together. "I love that everybody's coming together. No matter if you're from Ridgewood, from New Jersey, from Ramsey, from anywhere. They're just coming together to watch the Fourth of July Parade," said the little girl named Emily. Residents told Mishkin a nearby ice cream shop was a popular spot to go after the parade, so that's where she was headed next to continue the celebration. She'll have more coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.
The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK -- The Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display lit up the night sky over New York City, and the eyes of those watching. "It was amazing, it was so cool," Levittown resident Casey Markle told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis. "I usually just watch it on TV or watch my neighborhood fireworks, so it was nice being here," Levittown resident Miley Silver added. "The show was amazing," said Levittown resident Ryan Markle.Patriotism was on full display as people packed the piers and sidewalks of Long Island City to get as close to the action as possible. "It was great. I was right there, right...
NEW YORK — Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey "Jaws" Chestnut gobbled his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of excess.In a decisive chowdown comeback, women's record-holder Miki Sudo downed 40 wieners and buns to win the women's title after skipping last year's frank fest because she was pregnant.Monday also marked the contest's return to its traditional location outside Nathan's flagship shop in Brooklyn's Coney Island neighborhood. The event was relocated in 2020 and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic."It's beautiful...
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- The Fourth of July shooting in Illinois comes as thousands of people are expected at celebrations all across the Tri-State Area.Public safety officials are watching developments closely as they roll out security measures, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday. Pyrotechnics were being set up along New Rochelle's waterfront for the annual "Spark the Sound" extravaganza. The city's harbor unit closed off the perimeter and Police Captain Raul Rodriguez said they will be following a security plan created months ago. "There's a lot of manpower and we're also going to have extra manpower in the streets," Rodriguez said. "Just rest assured...
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey's biggest Fourth of July celebration was held Monday in downtown Jersey City. "The fireworks were amazing. It's breathtaking that you have the culture, you have the community, you have everybody here," one spectator told CBS2's Kevin Rincon. "It was good, it was an amazing environment. Jersey City turned up, man. Go Jersey, woo!" another added. Tens of thousands lined the waterfront to take in the fireworks. They flocked to the river after watching several big-name acts, like DJ Diesel, who might be better known as former NBA great and New Jersey native Shaquille O'Neil, along with headliner...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Fourth of July fireworks frenzy has begun. On Sunday night, there was a show at the State Fair Meadowlands, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported. People claimed their spots hours earlier. The lights in the sky were choreographed to patriotic music. There wasn't a cloud in the sky, making it the perfect night to see every sizzle and sparkle clearly. The show was put on by the family-owned pyrotechnics company Garden State Fireworks, which is based in Morris County. They've shows for Walt Disney World, Coney Island, and even the National Mall in Washington D.C. State Fair...
NEW YORK - When Peter Myers found himself homesick in New York City, he got an idea. A native of Keswick, an English market town with lake and mountain views, he'd moved abroad for a change of pace. Though he enjoyed his new surroundings, he missed his favorite British products."My dad was like, 'Wait a minute. There must be more homesick people like me,'" his daughter Jennifer Myers-Pulidore said.In 1985, Peter and his wife Irene opened Myers of Keswick, a British grocery store in the West Village. They stocked the shelves with imports like digestive biscuits and Yorkshire pudding mix. Peter leaned on his...
HARRIMAN – If you were planning to picnic or go swimming at Lake Welch Beach and Picnic Grounds in Harriman State Park this holiday weekend, you will have to find an alternative spot. The state has closed the area until further notice due to a harmful algal bloom that has affected all of Lake Welch.
Nearly 50 Canada geese were hauled off in a truck and killed by a wildlife management company on the Jersey Shore to control the population, according to reports and wildlife officials. The USDA-approved method for killing the geese is using carbon dioxide and gassing them in crates, a wildlife advocate...
NEW YORK -- A box truck crash left behind a trail of destruction early Monday in Brooklyn. It appears the box truck lost control and slammed into a line of parked cars. It happened at Bedford Avenue and Kings Highway in Midwood. Rescue crews pulled the driver from the crushed cab of the truck. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one else was injured.
I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
A very popular specialty grocer is opening its biggest New York location in the Hudson Valley in the very near future! This will be the company's closest store to the Mid-Hudson Valley. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is preparing to open a new location in Yorktown, New York. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is...
JONES BEACH, N.Y. - Nassau County is increasing shark patrols along its beaches for the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Marine Bureau, helicopters and other resources will be on the lookout for sharks. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan has some safety advice for swimmers. "I want to stress again that shark attacks on Long Island are very rare, but we have to take precautions," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Nassau County is teaming up with village, town and state shark patrols supplying aviation units overhead, supplemented by drones. The marine division is navigating nearby to assist lifeguards, and trained police patrol the sand with...
Exciting news for Westchester residents! The County just announced that beach and pool fees will be waived for the season in response to inflation costs. Starting on Tuesday, July 5, the fee waiver applies to Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle (only waived Monday through Thursday), Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson (only on the weekends), and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon, which is currently free. This also applies to the County’s pools such as Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers.
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - A Long Island woman claims her complaints of loud noise and pollution are being ignored by her town. She tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that commercial landscapers are disturbing the peace in off hours, using gasoline powered leaf blowers. "In the early morning, you don't have to start your engines before 7 o'clock," said Cathy Anner. Anner is up early. The nursing consultant lives for the special time to relax amid her flowers in her Huntington Station yard. "The noise in the morning. The noise in the evening. The noise on Sunday," Anner said. It's not supposed to be that way. Huntington prides itself...
