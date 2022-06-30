Abortion rights activists protest in Midtown

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams, along with many other lawmakers, fear the recent Supreme Court ruling on guns in New York will have far-reaching implications.CBS2's Dick Brennan tells us how increasing violence is only fueling concerns. "This keeps me up at night," Adams said. With continued gun violence shaking New York City to its core, the ruling last week from the Supreme Court ending restrictions on concealed carry permits is also troubling many lawmakers"We don't need more guns on the street. We're already dealing with a major gun violence crisis. We don't need to add more fuel to...
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey's biggest Fourth of July celebration was held Monday in downtown Jersey City. "The fireworks were amazing. It's breathtaking that you have the culture, you have the community, you have everybody here," one spectator told CBS2's Kevin Rincon. "It was good, it was an amazing environment. Jersey City turned up, man. Go Jersey, woo!" another added. Tens of thousands lined the waterfront to take in the fireworks. They flocked to the river after watching several big-name acts, like DJ Diesel, who might be better known as former NBA great and New Jersey native Shaquille O'Neil, along with headliner...
NEW YORK -- From backyard barbecues to the Macy's 4th of July fireworks show, families across the Tri-State Area are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day. No celebration would be complete without the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, which organizers say dates back to 1916. As the competition returns to its rightful home for the first time in three years, 25,000 fans are expected at Surf and Stillwell. "I really feed off the screaming and the yelling and the cheers. It's a great feeling," first ranked female eater Miki Sudo told CBS2. Joey Chestnut, the undisputed 14-time holder of the...
NEW YORK - Independence Day is taking on a whole new meaning for a group of people celebrating the Fourth of July holiday a little early. CBS2's Alice Gainer met the the newest group of U.S. citizens, hailing from 22 different countries. They took the oath of allegiance at a special Independence Day naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library's Central Circulating branch, sometimes a first stop for immigrants. "Whether it's to learn English, or citizenship classes," said Dr. Tony Marx, president of the New York Public Library. Of the 40 newest American citizens, 15 are active members of the U.S. military."I've always...
NEW YORK -- The Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display lit up the night sky over New York City, and the eyes of those watching. "It was amazing, it was so cool," Levittown resident Casey Markle told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis. "I usually just watch it on TV or watch my neighborhood fireworks, so it was nice being here," Levittown resident Miley Silver added. "The show was amazing," said Levittown resident Ryan Markle.Patriotism was on full display as people packed the piers and sidewalks of Long Island City to get as close to the action as possible. "It was great. I was right there, right...
NEW YORK -- Get ready to move your car twice a week again. New York City is reinstating pre-pandemic alternate side parking schedules starting July 5. That means drivers who park in the five boroughs will have to move for street sweepers twice a week in most places.Street cleaning was scaled back to once a week during the pandemic.
NEW YORK - Many argue the most effective way to cut down crime is to stop it before it even happens. The answers on how to do that might lie with the people who have personally been there before.CBS2's Marcia Kramer had an eye opening conversation with a former gang member. Just eight months out of prison, he explains the positive difference he's now trying to have on the community, and he's doing it with the help of the man tapped by the city to take back our streets. Kramer walked out of the offices of Man Up! Inc., a Brooklyn social...
NEW YORK -- An off-duty New York City Department of Correction officer is being credited with saving lives after police say he spotted a man aiming a gun at a crowd during a Fourth of July celebration and acted quickly. The Sunday party quickly came to an end when gunfire rang out at 214th Place and Jamaica Avenue in Queens Village. Police said a 23-year-old man allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the crowd. "In the vicinity of the crowd was an off-duty New York City correction officer, who saw the male pointing the gun at the crowd," NYPD...
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A crowd gathered Monday for the 112th annual Fourth of July parade in Ridgewood, New Jersey. People typically place their chairs days in advance to get a good spot. As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported, there were marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and people of all generations watching together. Mishkin spoke with one 8-year-old girl at the parade with her parents and grandparents. Her mother is from Ridgewood and said she used to go to the parade when she was her daughter's age. They were happy to continue the tradition together. "I love that everybody's coming together. No matter if you're from Ridgewood, from New Jersey, from Ramsey, from anywhere. They're just coming together to watch the Fourth of July Parade," said the little girl named Emily. Residents told Mishkin a nearby ice cream shop was a popular spot to go after the parade, so that's where she was headed next to continue the celebration. She'll have more coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.
NEWARK, N.J. -- A hip-hop artist is now turning his talents to politics.Platinum-selling rapper Dupré Kelly is now a councilmember in Newark's West Ward.He and other elected officials were inaugurated Friday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.Kelly is the first platinum-selling hip-hop artist in the United States to be elected to office.The Newark-born rapper says he is ready to represent the people who feel unheard and unseen."I had a conversation with Tupac Shakur about this day. I wish he could be here to see me this day. Over 25 years ago, him and I had a conversation in an Orlando hotel room, and he said that we shouldn't move from our cities, dude. He said we should come back and create nonprofits and create youth initiatives and youth programs," Kelly said.Kelly says he also wants to use his new role to speak to the next generation.
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- The Fourth of July shooting in Illinois comes as thousands of people are expected at celebrations all across the Tri-State Area.Public safety officials are watching developments closely as they roll out security measures, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday. Pyrotechnics were being set up along New Rochelle's waterfront for the annual "Spark the Sound" extravaganza. The city's harbor unit closed off the perimeter and Police Captain Raul Rodriguez said they will be following a security plan created months ago. "There's a lot of manpower and we're also going to have extra manpower in the streets," Rodriguez said. "Just rest assured...
NEW YORK -- When gun violence happens, doctors are right there to see first hand the devastating physical impact it has on victims, and the emotional toll that follows for families, often times, right there in the emergency room.At Northwell Health on Long Island, they offer peer mentors, mental health support, and street outreach. Parents travel across the country, talking about their lost loved ones, and trying to find solutions.Shenee Johnson's son, Kedrick, was struck and killed by flying bullets at a graduation party in Queens in 2010."He had an honorary diploma, an academic scholarship to St. John's University. I...
NEW YORK — Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey "Jaws" Chestnut gobbled his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of excess.In a decisive chowdown comeback, women's record-holder Miki Sudo downed 40 wieners and buns to win the women's title after skipping last year's frank fest because she was pregnant.Monday also marked the contest's return to its traditional location outside Nathan's flagship shop in Brooklyn's Coney Island neighborhood. The event was relocated in 2020 and last year because of the coronavirus pandemic."It's beautiful...
NEW YORK -- When it comes to how New Yorkers feel about the rampant gun violence impacting the city, the numbers speak for themselves. A Siena College poll says 70 percent say they feel less safe now than they did before the start of the pandemic.Watch our full special "Gun Violence: The Search for Solutions"CBS2 data analysts have been crunching the numbers and the research suggests a link between gun violence and poor, blighted neighborhoods. We tracked shooting victims since 2015. A map shows a neighborhood breakdown. The darker the color, the more shootings. The Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn has the most, according to the NYPD.Another map shows 311 reports of vacant and abandoned buildings. Side by side, the similarities are clear. Once again, Bed-Stuy has the most.
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Arson detectives are investigating a hate crime attack at a mosque on Long Island.A member of the Fatima Al-Zahra mosque in Ronkonkoma posted video to social media showing damage to a crescent sign on the property. He said the sign was fire-bombed in the middle of the night Monday. "Somebody early this morning, around 1:00 in the morning, threw a bomb canister at the masjid that exploded and you can see the damage here, over there," he said. "There is no place for hate in our community." Nobody was hurt. The mosque itself was not damaged.
NEWARK, N.J. - With inflation on the rise, a New Jersey nonprofit says it's seeing a record number of families struggling with food insecurity. Organizers say hundreds of people now line up for hours at their weekly grocery giveaway. But as CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, they need more partners and funding to keep up with the demand.There were prayers inside the Willing Heart Community Care Center in Newark's Central Ward for people waiting outside like Tina Dzila, of East Orange. Dzila, a mom of two, braids hair, but business is slow. "During COVID, I lost some customers," Dzila said. "Coming here and getting...
A man was killed and his girlfriend was wounded Saturday when a celebration at a Queens catering hall ended in a knife attack, police said. The 32-year-old man and his partner were dancing inside the hall near 98th St. and Roosevelt Ave. in Corona around 3:15 a.m. when a 20-year-old man tried to cut in, police sources said. The clash sparked a fight that spilled outside, witnesses told police. ...
NEW YORK - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the NYPD's Special Victims Unit, which handles sex crimes. The allegations span decades, and include shaming abuse survivors and retraumatizing them during investigations. CBS2's Alice Gainer has reaction from the NYPD. The U.S. Justice Department is looking into the NYPD's Special Victims division and its treatment of sex crime victims, and whether or not it engages in a pattern or practice of gender-biased policing. This comes after reports of deficiencies for more than a decade. "This is very good news for all New Yorkers, for all women, and for all sexual assault survivors here in...
NEW YORK -- Police are trying to identify a cyclist who was caught on camera groping a woman in Brooklyn.It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Wyckoff Avenue and Greene Avenue in Bushwick.Video shows the cyclist riding up behind the 88-year-old woman as she's walking down the sidewalk, then stopping and groping her. The woman can be seen falling to the ground.Police say the cyclist then rode off.The victim was taken to a local medical center to be treated for a broken arm and severe hip injury.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
