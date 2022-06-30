16-year-old hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police have confirmed a shooting on Poplar Street...wset.com
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police have confirmed a shooting on Poplar Street...wset.com
My Lord God What is it that is coming against the children Lord Jesus I pray for protection Jesus I pray and call out that murder demon and send it straight back to hell God tell me Lord how you want to pray Show me through your eyes God what I'm fighting in the spirit realm in Jesus Name
Comments / 3