16-year-old hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting

This is from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office: “During the evening of Saturday July 2nd, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of 397 West Church Street Yanceyville, NC. Upon their arrival to the scene, they discovered before their arrival that Kimora Johnson, an 18 year old Yanceyville Township resident, had been transported to SOVAH hospital in Danville, Kimora Johnson sustained two gunshot wounds to her back and eventually succumbed to her injuries early this morning.”

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO