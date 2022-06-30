ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

16-year-old hospitalized in Lynchburg shooting

By Ezra Hercyk
WSET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police have confirmed a shooting on Poplar Street...

Wanda N. Banks
4d ago

My Lord God What is it that is coming against the children Lord Jesus I pray for protection Jesus I pray and call out that murder demon and send it straight back to hell God tell me Lord how you want to pray Show me through your eyes God what I'm fighting in the spirit realm in Jesus Name

