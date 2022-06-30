ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

Midlands families say supply remains limited, as more baby formula arrives in the U.S.

News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SUMTER, S.C. — From store to store, the search for baby formula continues months after COVID-era supply chain issues and factory recalls led to bare shelves across the nation. Summerton Mom Jayme Beaudin has two children, including a three-month-old baby girl. "We're having to go to churches, family...

www.wltx.com

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Independence Day can trigger PTSD in some veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Fourth of July is a holiday in which people shoot fireworks in celebration of America's independence. The loud noise from the celebration can trigger Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. For many other people, the holiday is all about barbeque, loud music, and spending time with family...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Sumter, SC
Health
Sumter, SC
Government
City
Summerton, SC
City
Sumter, SC
Sumter, SC
Society
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula
WIS-TV

Missing Sumter teen found

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says a missing teen has been found. Shinyza Lawson, 17, was reported missing just before midnight on Sunday after getting out of her father’s car on Wesmark Boulevard, according to officers. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click...
SUMTER, SC
WSAV News 3

USGS reports another small earthquake in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — Yet another small earthquake was recorded late Saturday morning in Kershaw County, adding to a string of nearly four dozen temblors that have hit the region since late December. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit about 11:59 a.m. and was centered about 3.9 miles east of Elgin, according to the United States […]
ELGIN, SC
wpde.com

Body of swimmer recovered near Lake Murray Dam

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The body of a swimmer who was reported missing on June 17 has been recovered. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Learn to swim, America': How a lifeguard shortage may have impacts on your summer plans. According to the Irmo Fire Marshall, a group of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Earthquakes: Why are they happening in South Carolina?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well, if you think we’ve had more earthquakes in South Carolina than usual, you’re not wrong!. Most of the quakes have been near Columbia in the Elgin and Lugolf area. The director of the South Carolina Seismic Network, Scott White, says we are experiencing...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
wach.com

Fundraiser provides beds for all dogs at Columbia Animal services

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Animal mission, a private non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of homeless pets in South Carolina, is teaming up with Soda City to help assist animals at a local shelter. “We realized about a year and a half ago that there are very few of the...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - auction 7-19

IRS NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION Date: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Time: 1:00 PM (Registration 12:30 PM) Location: Williamsburg County Courthouse, 209 County Rd S-45-226, Kingstree SC 29556 (outside at the entry doors) Description of Property being Sold: Agricultural, unimproved real estate located in the Mouzon Township. APN# 45-128-002 (51 acres, more or less) AND APN# 45-128-005, 45-128-006 and 45-128-007 (202.69 acres, more or less) Minimum Bid $233,893.00 Under the authority in IRC Sec. 6331 the property described above has been seized for nonpayment of IRS taxes due from Toni Cooke-Evans. The property will be sold at public auction sale as provided by IRC Sec. 6335 and related regulations. Only the right, title, and interest of Toni Cooke-Evans in and to the property will be offered for sale. If requested, the IRS will furnish information about possible encumbrances, which may be useful in determining the value of the interest being offered for sale. Terms of Payment: Deferred- 20% deposit required upon acceptance of the highest bid, remaining balance due not later than 08/22/2022. All payments must be by cash, a certified, cashier's, or treasurer's check drawn on any bank or trust company incorporated under the laws of the United States or under the laws of any State, Territory, or possession of the United States, or by a United States postal, bank, or express money order. Make check or money order payable to U.S. Treasury Dept. Mail-in bids must be accompanied by full payment of the highest amount of the bid. Terms of Payment: Full payment required on acceptance of the highest bid. For additional information, access our web site at www.irsauctions.gov or contact Sloane Wilkinson, Property Appraisal and Liquidation Specialist at Sloane.wilkinson@irs.gov or 910-508-2754. AD# 2007586.
KINGSTREE, SC
WSPA 7News

Are mines causing SC earthquakes? DHEC responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency on Thursday addressed some questions surrounding an uptick in recent earthquakes in the midlands and whether they are being caused by mines. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Elgin, South Carolina the morning of June 29th – it was followed by a series of aftershocks […]
ELGIN, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina authorities investigating death of 3-year-old

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — A 3-year-old South Carolina girl died Friday in an accident that also injured her brother, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office. Jacqueline Major Swansea was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead after Friday’s incident in Cope. Sean D. Fogle of the coroner’s office said her death was an accident […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

No tax increases included in Richland County budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County residents are now paying more for curbside trash pick-up under the county's $1 billion 2022-2023 budget. "These last two and a half years living in this pandemic has not been easy. And if we can do anything to assist our constituents by not raising taxes, then that's what we'd like to do," said Richland County Councilmember Cheryl English.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy