Whether you're using your laptop for professional or gaming purposes, you've probably found that 13-inch laptops are a bit too small and 17-inch models are too big. The sweet spot is in the middle, at 14-inch and 15-inch screens. Recently, laptop companies have been putting more emphasis on 14-inch laptops, directing marketing efforts away from 15-inch models. Personally, I prefer 14-inch laptops. They just seem to offer the best balance of price, performance and size out of the group. However, that's why you'll find many of CNET's picks for the best 15-inch gaming laptop are... 14 inches.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 HOURS AGO