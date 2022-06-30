ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS11

Judge refuses to block tighter Indiana bail restrictions, law will take effect as scheduled

WHAS11
WHAS11
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has refused to block an Indiana law that will impose strict limits on charitable groups that pay the bail money needed to get people released from jail. The ruling issued Wednesday will allow the law to take effect as scheduled on Friday. The...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 3

Related
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana#Politics#The Bail Project#First Amendment#Aclu#Apple#Android
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Culture

Former Tesla Employee Rejected a $15 Million Court Payout and Got a New Trial

Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.
FREMONT, CA
CBS Chicago

Starting Friday, gun owners won't need a permit to carry a handgun in public

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Friday, people in Indiana will no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in public.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from Gary City Hall as the new law is stirring up controversy.The bill's supporters and its author said it will cut out red tape for law-abiding gun owners. But critics, like the mayor of Gary, said it's counterproductive to their public safety efforts.Here's what the law will do: Legal gun owners no longer need a permit to carry a gun in public. There are several exceptions, such as felons; they still cannot own guns.Several police departments criticized...
CHICAGO, IL
Slate

Republicans Are Having Some Trouble Talking About Rape and Incest

By the time the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, 13 states were ready with so-called trigger laws that would ban abortions within their borders immediately. (Additional states had pre-Roe prohibitions in place that will now be enforced.) One notable thing about these trigger statutes, which have been gradually enacted over the past two decades, is that most of them do not make any exceptions for cases involving rape or incest.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade

Police arrested a suspect Monday after a mass shooting left six dead at a US Independence Day parade in a wealthy Chicago suburb, casting a dark shadow over the country's most patriotic holiday.  And it cast a pall over America's Independence Day, in which towns and cities across the country hold similar parades and people -- many dressed in variations on the US flag -- hold barbecues, attend sports events and gather for firework displays.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
People

See Which States Will Fully Ban Abortion Within One Month

Within four days of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to abortion across the nation, ten states have already enacted full bans on abortion with five more implementing full bans within a month. Of the 13 states that had "trigger...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy