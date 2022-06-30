ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Temperatures to drop for the holiday weekend

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGUZL_0gQOzJj700

A Fourth of July holiday cooldown is on the way, but today we were once again into the triple digits with a high of 103. On Thursday, temps will begin to cool down as a weak trough begins to take over.

It’s going to be a beautiful holiday weekend, with a steady cooling trend and temps falling several degrees below normal on Sunday and Monday. Expect breezy conditions to develop each day with higher gusts in the mountain passes and desert communities of eastern Kern County.

Celebrate the July 4 holiday around Kern County

Dry weather will prevail for at least the next seven days. Air quality will be moderate Thursday. Enjoy it, because next week, we could be looking at heat wave #2 with temperatures climbing up once again into the triple digits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Cooler Fourth of July to be followed by warming trend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High temperatures Monday afternoon will be around 10 degrees below average for this time of year. The forecast calls for a high of 87, falling to the low 80s by evening for fireworks shows. A slow warming trend is expected Tuesday through Friday. By the weekend, maximum temperatures will be near […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

A mild Fourth of July followed by triple-digit heat

Kern County is expected to see a beautiful Fourth of July, with temperatures about ten degrees below average. Bakersfield will reach into the upper 80s, while Tehachapi will hit the 70s. Breezy conditions are expected in the mountains, desert and Kern River Valley. A wind advisory is in effect for isolated areas of the desert […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Near-perfect conditions expected for the Fourth of July

Conditions are beautiful for the Fourth of July weekend. On Sunday, Bakersfield is expected to reach a temperature high in the upper 80s, with minimal wind and sunny skies. The Fourth of July will be cool and sunny, as Bakersfield reaches the upper 80s. The mountains will see windy conditions, while breeze remains in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Three years since the powerful Ridgecrest earthquakes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday marked three years since a series of powerful earthquakes struck the Ridgecrest area. In 2019, Ridgecrest and the town of Trona were rocked by a series of powerful earthquakes including a magnitude 6.4 on the Fourth of July and then a 7.1 on the fifth. Both temblors caused significant damage […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Have gas prices impacted your Fourth of July plans?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Millions of Americans are expected to travel over the Fourth of July holiday. AAA predicts more than 47 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend. That’s an increase of just over three percent compared to 2021, bringing travel levels just shy of those seen […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Multi-structure fire in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In southeast Bakersfield near Stephens Drive, fire crews were extinguishing a multi-structure fire that started at about 9:24 p.m., according to the PulsePoint website. Witnesses told a 17 News photographer, the fire was started by fireworks but this has yet to be confirmed by fire officials. There is no word yet […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Chill out with Slurpee Day celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 7-Eleven customers are invited to “Feel the Freeze” with the chain’s first Slurpee Day, an extended celebration offering a free small Slurpee and dollar deals through July 11. “Customers have often referred to 7-Eleven Day as Slurpee Day — now we are, too,” said a message on the 7-Eleven website. To […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Fire causes major damage to SW Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire caused major damage to a portion of a southwest Bakersfield home Friday night, officials said. Emergency crews were called to a home on Duram Wheat Drive near McKee Road and Mountain Ridge Drive at around 10:15 p.m. Video from the scene showed a heavy fire burning through the home’s roof. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern River drowning victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man from Panorama City drowned June 19 in the Kern River, coroner’s officials say. Roberto Andres Gamez Suazo was witnessed swimming in the river when he went below the water and didn’t surface, a coroner’s release says. He was pulled from the water and taken to Kern Medical, where […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Food and drink deals abound for July Fourth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you feel like taking it easy this Fourth of July, there are several restaurant chains offering deals and discounts. 7-Eleven is offering a free small Slurpee now through July 11 — just grab the deal from your loyalty member account. Applebee’s has $5-dollar...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kids, drums, bikes and flags: Westchester celebrates the 4th of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It started off with a few families along 20th Street – kids, bikes, dogs and a neighborhood barbecue. Some 33 years later the Westchester 4th of July Parade, in the hands of a second, even third generation of neighbors, is a Bakersfield institution.  If there’s been any lapse of enthusiasm over […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KGET

City of Wasco kicks off Fourth of July celebrations

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Wasco kicked off Fourth of July festivities this weekend with its annual “One Nation Celebration.” The festivities began with a flag ceremony at the Poplar Veterans Hall, followed by a bicycle parade and a festival at Barker Park attended by hundreds of people. The day wrapped up with […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man killed in Tehachapi crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash Friday on Highway 58 in the Tehachapi area killed a 70-year-old San Jose man, coroner’s officials say. Robin Dale Wibeto died at the scene when the truck he drove left the roadway about 11:30 a.m. and overturned, officials said. The crash happened east of Dennison Road.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 119 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 119 has been identified, according to a coroner’s release. Jesse Sanchez, 27, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene when found in the roadway 3:45 a.m. on June 25, according to the release. He died from blunt injuries […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3-year-old drowns at east Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old child was pronounced dead after a drowning Saturday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews were called to a home on Corazon Court in a neighborhood near Breckenridge and Vineland roads just before 5 p.m. for reports of a drowning. A 3-year-old was pulled from a pool and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pet of the Week: Batman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this this week’s KGET Pet of the Week, Batman! Batman is a cute and loving little kitten, just under 8-weeks-old, according to Chuck Nordstrom from the SPCA. Batman will be ready to adopt in a couple days. Watch the video to learn more about Batman and Fourth of July safety […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Semi truck carrying propane catches fire along Hwy 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck hauling a propane tank caught fire and caused some delays for motorists Friday. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a semi truck with a propane tank was on the right hand side of westbound lanes of Highway 58 at Highway 223 when it caught fire at around 4:19 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed during Oildale attempted robbery identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials have identified a man fatally shot Sunday during an attempted robbery at an Oildale tobacco shop. Odulio Rodriguez, 36, was declared dead at the scene at Gravity Tobacco on Roberts Lane near Locust Street, according to a coroner’s release. A gunman entered at about 4:50 p.m. and fired as […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy