Temperatures to drop for the holiday weekend

A Fourth of July holiday cooldown is on the way, but today we were once again into the triple digits with a high of 103. On Thursday, temps will begin to cool down as a weak trough begins to take over.

It’s going to be a beautiful holiday weekend, with a steady cooling trend and temps falling several degrees below normal on Sunday and Monday. Expect breezy conditions to develop each day with higher gusts in the mountain passes and desert communities of eastern Kern County.

Dry weather will prevail for at least the next seven days. Air quality will be moderate Thursday. Enjoy it, because next week, we could be looking at heat wave #2 with temperatures climbing up once again into the triple digits.

