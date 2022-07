As we head into the evening of Independence Day, many families want to end the night with fireworks, but fire officials are urging people to leave it up to the professionals. Much of North Texas is under a burn ban. Out of the 254 counties in the state, Texas A&M Forest Service says 182 currently have burn bans. That is impacting how many people celebrate this Fourth of July weekend.

DESOTO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO