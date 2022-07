The latest episode of Being The Elite tugs at the heartstrings. The story of Adam Page and his imploded relationship with the other members of The Elite has been a thread of the last two-and-a-half years of AEW programming. After siding with Kenny Omega for the majority of his singles Feud with Page, Matt and Nick Jackson were ringside for the match between Omega and Page at AEW Full Gear 2021 and even appeared to give Hangman a nod of approval before he delivered the final Buckshot Lariat that earned him the AEW World Championship.

