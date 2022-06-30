ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

HUD secretary pushes jail time for slumlords in Jacksonville

First Coast News
First Coast News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News continues coverage of the housing crisis and long-standing issues with safety at HUD properties like Hilltop Village Apartments in North Jacksonville. “They’re coming in under the doors, and they live in the ceilings, and they’re not doing anything,” says a Hilltop...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
residentnews.net

Ivey appointed Sheriff, special election looms for vacancy

On Saturday, June 11, Pat Ivey was sworn in as Jacksonville’s acting sheriff. Appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Ivey is replacing former Sheriff Mike Williams, who announced his retirement on June 2 following reports he no longer resided in Duval County and had, therefore, rendered himself ineligible to hold the position.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘Firecracker’ born at Jacksonville hospital

Jacksonville, Fla. — One Jacksonville family has an extra reason to celebrate this Fourth of July. Their baby boy, Micah, was born at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital Women’s Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. The hospital says the mother and her “little firecracker” are both happy and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Fireworks scheduled throughout Jacksonville area to celebrate July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate Independence Day, fireworks will be lighting up the sky throughout the Jacksonville area on Monday night. Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout the city to celebrate our nation’s independence. The city of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. from each of these five locations:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Military Family Clinic celebrates 2-years of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone in Jacksonville celebrated two years of service this month. It's estimated between 10 to 15 percent of military veterans who have experienced combat are diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD), that's why it's important for places like the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone in Jacksonville to exist.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JFRD firefighter battling for PTSD benefits gets backing from state leader

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville firefighter battling for PTSD benefits is getting support from a state leader. “Sometimes we need to show them that we’ve got their back,” said Jimmy Patronis, who is Florida’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal. “[First responders] have our backs technically 24/7, 365 days a year every time we dial 911.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcia Fudge
thejaxsonmag.com

Remembering David, Jax's trailblazing gay magazine

The September 1973 issue of David magazine, one of the relatively few covers WJCT will let us show. Image courtesy of Houston LGBT History. Jacksonville’s LGBTQ history dates back thousands of years. The native Mocama Timucua people had gender roles for two-spirits – individuals who belong to a third or nonbinary gender – and same-sex relationships were common. In the 20th century, despite laws and social norms that repressed and ostracized LGBTQ people, LGBTQ citizens played roles in the city and communities quietly formed. In the early 20th century, Black LGBTQ musicians and performers like Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith helped establish the LaVilla neighborhood as a hotbed of blues and jazz music. By the 1950s, gay bars and clubs could be found in the city, and through the 1960s, the bohemian neighborhood of Riverside attracted LGBTQ individuals and families, emerging as Jacksonville’s first substantial “gayborhood”. Despite an often hostile social climate, the quiet but steady growth of Jacksonville’s LGBTQ community led to new opportunities for connection and visibility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Affordable Housing#City Council#Councilwoman#Eastside Terrace#First Coast News Reporter
residentnews.net

Jacksonville celebrates 200 years of rich history

Thousands of Jacksonville residents lined the streets downtown on June 11th to celebrate 200 years of the River City’s rich history. The celebrations included a parade, live music, exhibits, and fireworks. As part of the City’s coordinated efforts to celebrate, The Museum of Science and History (MOSH) is hosting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

The USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The historic USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th, as leaders celebrate the ship’s first Fourth of July here on the First Coast. The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association have partnered for “Red, White and Riverfront Views,” a 10-day event that gives guests staying at the hotel a chance to tour the USS Orleck warship. Tours will take place from July 1 through July 10.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Where to see fireworks: MOSH and more

If you’re looking for a special place to watch the Fourth of July fireworks in Downtown Jacksonville, the Museum of Science and History might be it. The museum will host a special rooftop event at 8 p.m. Monday. Local music artist Erica Reese will perform in addition to games, light appetizers and cocktails. LaRoe Adams, is the vice president of visitor engagement and says it’s one of their biggest events of the year.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Black Jacksonville firefighter disciplined over his hair

A group speaking on behalf of Black firefighters within the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says an issue over hair is being used against some firefighters. The question is whether firefighters should be allowed to have braids and dreadlocks — or whether they create a safety issue. The young...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy