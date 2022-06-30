ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SXSW Expands Into Australia

By Taylor Mims
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin’s famed South by Southwest conference and festival is headed to Australia. The Texas-born event bring its famed celebration of the technology, film and music industries to Sydney, Australia across seven days and nights from Oct. 15-22, 2023. SXSW Sydney will bring together the industries of music, gaming,...

