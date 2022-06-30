ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas Drives: Laughlin’s hidden gem

By Julia Romero, JC Fernandez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ufjfr_0gQOwNnI00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The summer is the season of road trips and 8 News Now and Las Vegas Now are packing up the car and heading out to show off a few places to check out in a new series called ‘Vegas Drives.’

First up, if you need a quick getaway with the family that’s less than two hours away? Las Vegas Now’s JC Fernandez has an idea.

For a full look at this week’s road trip click on the video provided above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Station Casinos prepares to kick off July 4 firework show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos will be organizing several fireworks spectaculars with the help of Fireworks by Grucci Monday night. This Fourth of July, six Station Casinos properties will be participating in the show. Joe Yalda, Vice President of Guest Experience at Red Rock Casino, said the preparation took months of planning. “The best […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Circus Circus adds more old-school, coin-operated slot machines

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who miss the sound of coins jingling throughout the casino floor are in luck, as Circus Circus has announced that it has adds more old-school coin-operated slot machines to its roster of games. According to a news release, the property features the only coin-operated...
LAS VEGAS, NV
casinonewsdaily.com

Dream Las Vegas to Break Ground Friday, Opens 2024

What visitors will find is an upscale casino and hotel with a build price of a little over half a billion dollars, 531 rooms and suites, a range of restaurants, nightlife, meeting and event space, and a single upper-story pool deck off the third floor. Opening Late 2024. The site...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Laughlin, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Places to Camp in Nevada this Summer

You may think of Nevada as one hot desert, not ideal for camping, but you might be surprised there are many oases of lakes, caves and cool mountain tops that offer some spectacular camping. If you also want to stop by Vegas for some entertainment and fun, there are also campgrounds right in the city. Here are the 5 best places to camp in Nevada this summer!
NEVADA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit a Mysterious Metaphysical Grocery Store in Las Vegas

Have you ever had a dream that felt like reality? Well, you could describe Omega Mart as a reality that feels more like a dream. Opened last year, this Las Vegas grocery store is not your typical market. Omega is a permanent art and technology installation located just off the Vegas strip in what is known as Area15.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

The state bird has returned

A growth spurt is taking place in Las Vegas and the timing is strange. The sudden burst of casino development is typical after a long economic upturn. It is rare coming out of one crisis and entering another possibly more difficult one. In the first decade of the 21st century, the gaming industry was exploding with activity. It was just before the Great Recession, but no one anticipated the economic crisis; it was a time of enthusiasm and grand plans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas sees influx of holiday road travel ahead of July 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travelers will still be flowing into Las Vegas over Fourth of July weekend, despite high gas prices and expected travel delays. AAA predicted 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend. Gas is roughly $2 more per gallon than it was this time last […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Nexstar Media Inc
africapearl.com

4th of July Fireworks Las Vegas 2022: Where to Watch

Caesars Palace will kick off the Las Vegas 4th of July fireworks 2022 extravaganza in the heart of the Strip this year, meaning nearly everyone on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to see the show—all they need to do is step outside. And the crackling sparklers atop the champagne bottles that are so often paraded through the nightclubs of Vegas will look sad in comparison to the multi-event fireworks shows planned around town this Independence Day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
purewow.com

25 Black-Owned Restaurants in Las Vegas

Although Las Vegas’s culinary scene often seems dominated by the big names on the Strip, the Nevada city is chock-full of delicious restaurants—many of which are Black-owned. Whether you’re looking for a taste of home while visiting Sin City or searching out an unforgettable treat to stave off a hangover, Las Vegas is a good place to embark on an exploration of dishes from different cuisines and backgrounds. From Instagram-ready spot Café Lola to the comfort food of chef Natalie Young’s eat., there is something for every visitor. Here are 25 Black-owned restaurants to consider when planning your next vacation to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
8 News Now

Day N Vegas 2022 festival canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day N Vegas 2022 has been canceled, the festival announced Friday. “We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing, and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” a statement read. The festival was scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4 this […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Groundbreaking set for new Las Vegas hotel-casino near airport

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An official groundbreaking ceremony has been set for next week to welcome a new hotel-casino planned for Las Vegas. A spokesperson says Friday's event will mark the start of construction on the Dream Hotel and Casino. Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour are partnering with the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $4,295,000 Brand New Modern Home in Las Vegas has An Open Floor Plan with Large Common Areas

The Home in Las Vegas is a Brand new modern single-story dream compound within minutes from the Lone Mountain regional and equestrian park and the shops at Downtown Summerlin now available for sale. This home located at 4261 N Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Kamran D Zand (Phone: 702-800-0284) at Luxury Estates International for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy