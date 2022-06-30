ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Rebels fans celebrate baseball national championship

By Andrew Ellison
 5 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. – – Thousands of fans lined the streets of downtown Oxford Wednesday to celebrate the University of Mississippi’s first-ever men’s National Championship.

The celebration consisted of a parade that ended at a packed Swayze Field where the “Swayze Crazies” were in full swing.

Mississippi wins first CWS title by sweeping Oklahoma

It was the exclamation mark on an incredible playoff run. The unranked, unseeded Rebels baseball team was the last team into the College World Series and ended as the last team standing. They steam-rolled teams like Arkansas, Auburn, and Oklahoma.

“Some of it’s just innate where kids have the toughness, that belief in themselves which permeates through the team, their belief in one and other,” Coach Mike Bianco said.

The Champions are home as the Rebels return to Oxford

Coming back from near death after regular season missteps, the preseason top 5 Rebs knew they had the talent. They just had to put it together.

“You don’t have to listen to the outside noise and what others are saying,” team captain Tim Elko said. “Keep fighting no matter what. Keep believing.”

