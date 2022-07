The City of Destin is reminding beachgoers that if you are at the beach and dig a hole, please fill it before you leave. “We want to ensure folks do not experience injuries while walking the beach (especially at night),” said Catherine Card, Public Information Manager for the city. “Also, leaving holes poses a risk to nesting sea turtles, as well as hatchlings.”

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO