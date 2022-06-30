Utah mom pleads for return of priceless keepsake that belonged to killed baby

While out on the golf course Monday night, Samantha Hanson’s vehicle was burglarized at the River Oak Golf Course parking lot in Sandy.

“I instantly panicked because I know I keep my purse in there,” Hanson said after getting a call from her friend who said her car window was smashed. “I realized driving back they probably did get my purse and my cards and my wallet and everything else that was in there.”

She also got a call from a credit card company while driving in the golf cart back to her car, saying that her credit card had been run at a local Walmart for nearly $800. The card was declined; however, her debit card went through for a purchase of nearly $900.

Inside of her stolen pursue, was her son Milo’s stuffed elephant. Milo died in 2009.

“He (Milo) was killed, he was shaken to death by my best friend’s boyfriend [who] was watching him for me,” said Hanson.

For the last 13 years, since the tragic loss of her son, Samantha has taken "Ellie the Elephant" almost everywhere she goes.

“It just makes me feel, I don’t know, closer to my baby. He was only 9 months old. So, it was in his crib, and it plays a lullaby that I listen to,” said Hanson. “It’s even worse to imagine it’s in a trash can somewhere all alone.”

She said that her family has looked in the area around the golf course to see if the elephant had been tossed away.

“Take it somewhere and I can pick it up or tell me what dumpster they put it in or something if anyone could tell me anything at all,” pleaded Hanson.

The family is offering a $2,000 reward for the return of the priceless possession.

A report has been filed with Sandy Police. If you have any information about the smash and grab that occurred around 7 p.m. Monday night, or have located the stolen elephant, please contact Sandy Police.