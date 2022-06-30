ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah mom pleads for return of priceless keepsake that belonged to killed baby

By Brian Schnee
 5 days ago
While out on the golf course Monday night, Samantha Hanson’s vehicle was burglarized at the River Oak Golf Course parking lot in Sandy.

“I instantly panicked because I know I keep my purse in there,” Hanson said after getting a call from her friend who said her car window was smashed. “I realized driving back they probably did get my purse and my cards and my wallet and everything else that was in there.”

She also got a call from a credit card company while driving in the golf cart back to her car, saying that her credit card had been run at a local Walmart for nearly $800. The card was declined; however, her debit card went through for a purchase of nearly $900.

Inside of her stolen pursue, was her son Milo’s stuffed elephant. Milo died in 2009.

“He (Milo) was killed, he was shaken to death by my best friend’s boyfriend [who] was watching him for me,” said Hanson.

For the last 13 years, since the tragic loss of her son, Samantha has taken "Ellie the Elephant" almost everywhere she goes.

“It just makes me feel, I don’t know, closer to my baby. He was only 9 months old. So, it was in his crib, and it plays a lullaby that I listen to,” said Hanson. “It’s even worse to imagine it’s in a trash can somewhere all alone.”

She said that her family has looked in the area around the golf course to see if the elephant had been tossed away.

“Take it somewhere and I can pick it up or tell me what dumpster they put it in or something if anyone could tell me anything at all,” pleaded Hanson.

The family is offering a $2,000 reward for the return of the priceless possession.

A report has been filed with Sandy Police. If you have any information about the smash and grab that occurred around 7 p.m. Monday night, or have located the stolen elephant, please contact Sandy Police.

ABC4

UTA: Fatal shooting at Salt Lake City TRAX platform

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A shooting on a Utah Transit Authority (UTA) TRAX platform left one man dead and another critically injured Saturday night. The shooting reportedly happened at the UTA station located at 900 S and 200 W at approximately 10:08 p.m. According to a press release from UTA, three individuals were involved, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah mom pleads for return of deceased baby's stolen stuffed elephant

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah woman is pleading for help in finding something irreplaceable that helped her remember her 9-month-old son who was killed. Sam Hanson’s vehicle was broken into at River Oaks Golf Course in Sandy early Monday evening, and her purse was stolen. Inside that...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Centerville wildfire evacuates 89 homes, zero percent contained

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A fast-moving overnight wildfire has forced almost 90 families to evacuate their homes early Monday morning. Named the “Duel Creek Fire,” Centerville Police say the blaze broke out a little after 11 p.m. on Sunday night in the foothills east of Centerville. As the flames continued spreading, 89 homes were forced […]
ABC4

Roy Police searching for persons of interest in criminal mischief case

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people? The Roy City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two persons of interest in a criminal mischief case. Authorities say the incident happened at Roy West Park. The duo’s image was caught on surveillance camera footage while walking outside. The female person […]
