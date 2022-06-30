UHP vehicle hit by distracted driver, camera footage released

New camera footage from Utah Highway Patrol shows a close call a trooper had when a distracted driver slammed into his vehicle.

UHP said that on June 28, a trooper was conducting a traffic stop and was hit while he was sitting in his vehicle.

The driver who hit the trooper was driving in the shoulder of the road and was distracted when the crash happened.

Luckily, everyone involved in the crash walked away from the incident with minor injuries.

"There is no excuse for driving distracted and in many cases like this the injuries could have been much worse," UHP said in a social media post.

Officials reminded drivers to move over for emergency vehicles, pay attention for emergency lights on the road and put down distractions in your vehicle.