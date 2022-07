Boulder County rescuers helped two men who got stuck on the First Flatiron in Boulder on Sunday. Boulder County communications got a call about 11:31 a.m. about the two 28-year-old men who got stuck while trying to free solo the Direct Route, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release. They got concerned about being able to get down on their own after the rock face became too hot, so they called 911 for help.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO