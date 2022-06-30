Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game
PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:
07-10-11-31-33-38
(seven, ten, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000
¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.
Comments / 0