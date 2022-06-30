Linn-Mar softball wins MVC title with home sweep of Hempstead

The Fourth of July tradition Fifth Season Race returns to Cedar Rapids. Races kicked off Monday morning at 7:30am. “Yeah, we had a great turn out this year," said Co-Race Director Brian Tharp. "It’s the second year back from being shut down from the pandemic. It was nice to see everybody out and we tried to get the kids race back this year but unfortunately, with the weather, we weren’t able to do so.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO