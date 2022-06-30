Linn-Mar softball wins MVC title with home sweep of Hempstead

LISBON, Iowa — The Lisbon baseball team is moving on in the postseason after a 14-2 win over Bellevue on Friday night. The lions will host Calamus-Wheatland in the Substate semifinals on Tuesday night.
The Fourth of July tradition Fifth Season Race returns to Cedar Rapids. Races kicked off Monday morning at 7:30am. “Yeah, we had a great turn out this year," said Co-Race Director Brian Tharp. "It’s the second year back from being shut down from the pandemic. It was nice to see everybody out and we tried to get the kids race back this year but unfortunately, with the weather, we weren’t able to do so.”
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Due to the predicted extreme temperatures for Tuesday, July 5, the City of Dubuque is advising residents to take precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illness. Although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, the people at greatest risk include:. People age...
CORALVILLE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — A toddler has died after a weekend shooting, Coralville Police confirmed on Monday. A call came in at 12:19 Sunday afternoon for a gunshot injury. Police say 3-year-old Damaria Sanders died Sunday at 6:56pm. An autopsy will be conducted in the coming...
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one person was injured when his car vaulted over a road between Springville and Anamosa. The crash happened just before 2 pm Saturday. The sheriff's office, along with Linn County Rescue, Jones County Sheriff deputies, and first responders from Anamosa responded to the crash on Highway 151 near Taylor Road.
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Monday in the 900 block of 7th Street SW. Crews arrived on the scene to find the outside of the garage on fire, and were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to other structures. No one was...
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Falls Police have issued 18 citations for violations of the City’s Fireworks Ordinance as of midnight on July 4th. The citations were for offenses such as: shooting off fireworks on City Streets, on City sidewalks, on Cedar Falls School property, and after 10PM on July 3rd.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue SE just after 3:30pm Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival officers found a single juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The juvenile was transported by Area Ambulance to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to recover.
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a crash that injured four people Monday night. Deputies responded around 7:45 pm for a collision between a car and UTV in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard. Investigators say a 2000 Pontiac...
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids Community School District is suspending district summer activities for the remainder of this holiday week. The school district said in a press release Monday it had identified unauthorized activity on the CRCSD network over the weekend. School officials said they engaged third-party cybersecurity...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — You won't find garbage cans in most Linn County parks. That includes the newly redeveloped area of Morgan Creek Park. Linn County Conservation says that often sparks the question of what visitors should do with their trash. "Whatever you bring, take...
A Coralville Police Officer died while on duty Sunday from what officials called a medical issue. According to the the Coralville Police Department Facebook page Sergeant John Williams suffered an acute medical emergency after responding to a child shooting call to which he responded on Sunday. Sgt. Williams had served...
Another deadly holiday weekend in America and blood banks aren't taking the day off. Some Iowans' patriotic celebration includes giving back. My husband has received a lot of blood products because he's had cancer, so I think it's the right thing to do. Marion resident Renee Tendworth is celebrating her...
