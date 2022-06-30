ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Linn-Mar softball wins MVC title with home sweep of Hempstead

By Owen Siebring
cbs2iowa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION, Iowa — The 10th-ranked Linn-Mar softball team has...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Fifth Season Race returns for second time since pandemic, dodges weather

The Fourth of July tradition Fifth Season Race returns to Cedar Rapids. Races kicked off Monday morning at 7:30am. “Yeah, we had a great turn out this year," said Co-Race Director Brian Tharp. "It’s the second year back from being shut down from the pandemic. It was nice to see everybody out and we tried to get the kids race back this year but unfortunately, with the weather, we weren’t able to do so.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

City of Dubuque opens cooling centers for Tuesday's extreme heat

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Due to the predicted extreme temperatures for Tuesday, July 5, the City of Dubuque is advising residents to take precautionary measures to prevent heat-related illness. Although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, the people at greatest risk include:. People age...
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coralville toddler dies after weekend shooting

CORALVILLE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — A toddler has died after a weekend shooting, Coralville Police confirmed on Monday. A call came in at 12:19 Sunday afternoon for a gunshot injury. Police say 3-year-old Damaria Sanders died Sunday at 6:56pm. An autopsy will be conducted in the coming...
CORALVILLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Linn County, IA
Sports
County
Linn County, IA
City
Marion, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
cbs2iowa.com

Car vaults, rolls off Highway 151 due to "medical event," Linn County Sheriff says

LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one person was injured when his car vaulted over a road between Springville and Anamosa. The crash happened just before 2 pm Saturday. The sheriff's office, along with Linn County Rescue, Jones County Sheriff deputies, and first responders from Anamosa responded to the crash on Highway 151 near Taylor Road.
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Garage fire in Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Monday in the 900 block of 7th Street SW. Crews arrived on the scene to find the outside of the garage on fire, and were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to other structures. No one was...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Police Investigate Saturday Afternoon Shooting.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue SE just after 3:30pm Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival officers found a single juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The juvenile was transported by Area Ambulance to a local hospital and underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to recover.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvc#Lions
cbs2iowa.com

Cybersecurity issue puts pause on CRCSD summer activities this week

Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids Community School District is suspending district summer activities for the remainder of this holiday week. The school district said in a press release Monday it had identified unauthorized activity on the CRCSD network over the weekend. School officials said they engaged third-party cybersecurity...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coralville Police Officer dies on duty from medical issue

A Coralville Police Officer died while on duty Sunday from what officials called a medical issue. According to the the Coralville Police Department Facebook page Sergeant John Williams suffered an acute medical emergency after responding to a child shooting call to which he responded on Sunday. Sgt. Williams had served...
CORALVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs2iowa.com

Donating blood on the 4th of July

Another deadly holiday weekend in America and blood banks aren't taking the day off. Some Iowans' patriotic celebration includes giving back. My husband has received a lot of blood products because he's had cancer, so I think it's the right thing to do. Marion resident Renee Tendworth is celebrating her...
MARION, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy