The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to build on the momentum of their first playoff season in four years, and they believe they can do so without D’Angelo Russell. Russell has been mentioned as a potential trade piece since the offseason began, and the Timberwolves are reportedly still trying to move him. Matt Moore of Action Network reported on Wednesday that Minnesota is “actively” shopping Russell in trade talks.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO