KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: Over the last seven years the leaders of the City of Kannapolis have dedicated themselves to revitalizing the City’s downtown and strengthening the economic base. Bold steps to purchase real estate, invest in infrastructure, construct public assets, launch the Discover a Healthy Life brand, and to attract private investment have paid huge dividends for the City.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO