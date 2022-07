Jeff Molinari: We need to put use of tax dollars to a vote this coming November.Gov. Kate Brown wants to use our tax dollars to invite women who want an abortion to come to Oregon. It is not her decision. The decision belongs to the people who pay her salary, Oregon taxpayers. We need to put it to a vote this coming November. She has overstepped her authority one too many times. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}

