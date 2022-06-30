ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 15:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-02 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-03 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Stevens The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Stevens County in northeastern Washington * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 202 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Colville, or 51 miles northwest of Priest River, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colville, Kettle Falls, Marcus and Evans. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 20:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM MDT for southeastern Montana. Target Area: Northern Rosebud A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Rosebud County through 930 PM MDT At 907 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a severe thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Mosby, or 28 miles east of Winnett, moving east at 30 mph. This storm is mainly in Garfield county, but winds and some hail from this storm may push southward into far northern Rosebud county. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of far northern Rosebud County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ROSEBUD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell, Southern Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Billings. Target Area: Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Southern Wheatland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Wheatland, northwestern Musselshell and northeastern Golden Valley Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1219 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles southwest of Grass Range to 7 miles northwest of Deadmans Basin Reservoir. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Wheatland, northwestern Musselshell and northeastern Golden Valley Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, and fainting. Seek medical help if symptoms get worse or last for more than an hour. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat indices approaching 105 degrees. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins, Decatur, Sheridan, Thomas, Norton, Graham and Gove Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow and Hitchcock Counties. * WHEN...This afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Increased likelihood of heat related illness.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Smoke Advisory#Central Interior
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 00:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cook THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 145 AM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Illinois.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central Montana. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lewis and Clark and north central Jefferson Counties through 400 PM MDT At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 22 miles southeast of Lincoln to 14 miles southwest of Helena. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Marysville, Rimini, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Canyon Creek and Austin. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 185 and 224. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, DuPage by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cook; DuPage The National Weather Service in Chicago has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois Northern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour moving through the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chicago, Elgin, Cicero, Hammond, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Bartlett, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Park Ridge and Addison. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Custer, Fallon, Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer; Fallon; Rosebud; Treasure SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 433 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM MDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MONTANA CUSTER FALLON ROSEBUD TREASURE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BAKER, COLSTRIP, FORSYTH, HYSHAM, LAME DEER, AND MILES CITY.
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 433 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA DAWSON GARFIELD MCCONE PRAIRIE RICHLAND WIBAUX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CIRCLE, FAIRVIEW, GLENDIVE, JORDAN, RICHEY, SIDNEY, TERRY, AND WIBAUX.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood PATCHY DENSE FOG IS EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN Patchy dense fog, with visibilities around a quarter mile, will expand across the area overnight into the early morning. The fog is then expected to gradually lift an hour or two after sunrise. Motorists traveling across the region can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember to use low-beam headlights and allow extra distance between you and the car in front of you.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Texas FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 AM CDT this morning for a portion of south central Missouri, including the following area, Texas. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 21:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large quantities of hail. Driving through deep hail is like driving on slushy roads. Slow down and do not brake suddenly. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 903 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Badlands National Park, or 42 miles southeast of Rapid City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wall, Interior, Scenic, Quinn, Grindstone, Cactus Flat, Cedar Pass, Cottonwood, Sheep Mountain Table, Delta 9 Missile Silo, Minuteman Missile Visitors Center, Pinnacles Ranger Station, Delta 1 Launch Facility and northern Badlands National Park. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 105 and 138. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. People in the Saint Louis Metropolitan Area can get information about cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat by calling the United Way of Greater Saint Louis at 800-427-4626, or if calling from a land line phone dial 2-1-1. You can also call Cool Down Saint Louis at 314-241-7668. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 100 and 105 can be expected Monday, followed by heat index values between 105 and 110 Tuesday and Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Noon Monday to 11 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat may also continue Thursday and Friday in a some areas, so please continue to monitor the forecast for updates over the next several days.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 00:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA CAMPBELL EDMUNDS MCPHERSON WALWORTH IN NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA BROWN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, EUREKA, HERREID, IPSWICH, AND MOBRIDGE.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Powell; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 431 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM POWELL STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 419 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 425 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOKINGS DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BILLINGS BOWMAN BURLEIGH DICKEY DUNN EMMONS GOLDEN VALLEY GRANT HETTINGER KIDDER LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH MCKENZIE MCLEAN MERCER MORTON OLIVER SIOUX SLOPE STARK STUTSMAN
ADAMS COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy