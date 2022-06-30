Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for western and central Massachusetts. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Worcester, southeastern Hampshire, southeastern Franklin and northeastern Hampden Counties through 600 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Hadley, or near Holyoke, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton, Ludlow, South Hadley, Belchertown, Palmer, Ware, Granby, Hadley, Warren, West Brookfield, Brimfield, Hardwick, Pelham, Petersham, New Braintree and New Salem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0