Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-30 02:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 20:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM MDT for southeastern Montana. Target Area: Northern Rosebud A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Rosebud County through 930 PM MDT At 907 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a severe thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Mosby, or 28 miles east of Winnett, moving east at 30 mph. This storm is mainly in Garfield county, but winds and some hail from this storm may push southward into far northern Rosebud county. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of far northern Rosebud County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ROSEBUD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell, Southern Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Billings. Target Area: Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell; Southern Wheatland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Wheatland, northwestern Musselshell and northeastern Golden Valley Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1219 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles southwest of Grass Range to 7 miles northwest of Deadmans Basin Reservoir. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Wheatland, northwestern Musselshell and northeastern Golden Valley Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, and fainting. Seek medical help if symptoms get worse or last for more than an hour. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat indices approaching 105 degrees. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins, Decatur, Sheridan, Thomas, Norton, Graham and Gove Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow and Hitchcock Counties. * WHEN...This afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Increased likelihood of heat related illness.
HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, and fainting. Seek medical help if symptoms get worse or last for more than an hour. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat indices approaching 105 degrees. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins, Decatur, Sheridan, Thomas, Norton, Graham and Gove Counties. In Nebraska, Red Willow and Hitchcock Counties. * WHEN...This afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Increased likelihood of heat related illness.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McLean The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern McLean County in central Illinois * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 429 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fairbury to near Lexington, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Colfax around 445 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 55 between mile markers 180 and 187. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sweet Grass by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 00:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sweet Grass A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SWEET GRASS COUNTY At 1216 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Timber, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Sweet Grass County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SWEET GRASS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 00:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Lea FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LEA COUNTY At 1216 AM MDT, Thunderstorms near the warned area have ended, but flash flooding remains a threat. Between 1.5 to 3 inches of rain has fallen in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Lea County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LEA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central Montana. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lewis and Clark and north central Jefferson Counties through 400 PM MDT At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 22 miles southeast of Lincoln to 14 miles southwest of Helena. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Marysville, Rimini, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Canyon Creek and Austin. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 185 and 224. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 433 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST MONTANA DAWSON GARFIELD MCCONE PRAIRIE RICHLAND WIBAUX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CIRCLE, FAIRVIEW, GLENDIVE, JORDAN, RICHEY, SIDNEY, TERRY, AND WIBAUX.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Custer, Fallon, Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer; Fallon; Rosebud; Treasure SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 433 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM MDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MONTANA CUSTER FALLON ROSEBUD TREASURE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BAKER, COLSTRIP, FORSYTH, HYSHAM, LAME DEER, AND MILES CITY.
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 00:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Edmunds; McPherson; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA CAMPBELL EDMUNDS MCPHERSON WALWORTH IN NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA BROWN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, EUREKA, HERREID, IPSWICH, AND MOBRIDGE.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 425 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOKINGS DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 21:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large quantities of hail. Driving through deep hail is like driving on slushy roads. Slow down and do not brake suddenly. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 903 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Badlands National Park, or 42 miles southeast of Rapid City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wall, Interior, Scenic, Quinn, Grindstone, Cactus Flat, Cedar Pass, Cottonwood, Sheep Mountain Table, Delta 9 Missile Silo, Minuteman Missile Visitors Center, Pinnacles Ranger Station, Delta 1 Launch Facility and northern Badlands National Park. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 105 and 138. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for western and central Massachusetts. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Worcester, southeastern Hampshire, southeastern Franklin and northeastern Hampden Counties through 600 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Hadley, or near Holyoke, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton, Ludlow, South Hadley, Belchertown, Palmer, Ware, Granby, Hadley, Warren, West Brookfield, Brimfield, Hardwick, Pelham, Petersham, New Braintree and New Salem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cabarrus, central Mecklenburg and north central Union Counties through 545 PM EDT At 506 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Downtown Concord, or near University City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Downtown Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord, Mint Hill, Harrisburg, University City, Reedy Creek Park and Charlotte Motor Speedway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 428 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BILLINGS BOWMAN BURLEIGH DICKEY DUNN EMMONS GOLDEN VALLEY GRANT HETTINGER KIDDER LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH MCKENZIE MCLEAN MERCER MORTON OLIVER SIOUX SLOPE STARK STUTSMAN
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Bonneville; Butte; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho South central Butte County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho West central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 400 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rockford to 21 miles west of Aberdeen, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blackfoot, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Rose, Pingree, Taber, Groveland, Coxs Well Airport and Bear Trap Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID

