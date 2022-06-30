Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cook; DuPage The National Weather Service in Chicago has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois Northern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour moving through the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chicago, Elgin, Cicero, Hammond, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Bartlett, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Park Ridge and Addison. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
