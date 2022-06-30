Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Franklin; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Roanoke County in west central Virginia The City of Salem in west central Virginia The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia West central Bedford County in south central Virginia Southern Botetourt County in west central Virginia Northeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 338 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cave Spring, or over Roanoke, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Vinton Boones Mill Stewartsville Bent Mountain and Burnt Chimney. This includes The following Locations The Salem Fairgrounds and Roanoke Regional Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO