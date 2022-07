ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — WARNING: THIS REPORT CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS. Five members of the transnational street gang MS-13 were convicted Friday by a federal jury for their roles in the 2016 kidnapping and murder of two teen boys in Fairfax County, according to information from the office of Jessica Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

