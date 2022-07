ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Another day, another carjacking in Rochester. This one happened Saturday night in the parking lot near Frontier Field just after 11. Police say an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old woman were in a car parked outside the field when at least one suspect opened the door and threatened them. The driver and passenger got out of the car before the suspect got in and drove off.

