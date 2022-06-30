Police investigating explosion in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– Police are investigating after an explosion in Germantown Wednesday night.

Police say officers received a call before 7 p.m. about an explosion in the area of Farmington and Cordes near a drainage culvert, just feet away from several homes.

“Regular quiet evening and next thing you know you got half of Germantown Police, fire department and the Shelby County bomb squad out here,” said Mike Chandler who witnessed the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a second homemade device in an open unoccupied area nearby.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to the scene and took the second device to render it safe.

No injuries or property damage has been reported. However, concerns still linger given neighbors say this is the second time this has happened.

Germantown police have not released any information about possible suspects. A spokesperson told WREG that they could reach out to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for assistance as the investigation progresses.

It’s something neighbors like Mike Chandler believes is necessary.

“Absolutely, we don’t have any tolerance for that kind of stuff around here. It too much of an issue where somebody gonna get hurt and nobody wants to see anybody get hurt,” he said. “They need to be caught, someone is going to get hurt. If it’s not them, it’s going to be somebody else. Your start playing around with homebrew chemicals and stuff like that, just one wrong move and you go burn yourself, blow yourself up, or cause some damage.”

Germantown Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance of the incident to give them a call at 901-751-7615.

