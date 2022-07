CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two new water towers will come back online soon in Corpus Christi. The City of Corpus Christi initially built the two water towers five years ago. One of the towers is located at Holly Road and Everhart Road. Corpus Christi Water will bring it online between July 5 and July 15. The second tower at Rand Morgan Road and Leopard Street will come online four weeks later.

